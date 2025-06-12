Everybody breathe. The WNBA Western Conference provided some thrills (and scares) on Wednesday night in Commissioner's Cup action. Here's where things stand

WNBA Commissioner's Cup Western Conference standings

Team Record Point differential 1. Seattle Storm 3-1 +23 2. Minnesota Lynx 3-1 +40 3. Phoenix Mercury 3-2 -8 4. Golden State Valkyries 2-2 +7 5. Los Angeles Sparks 2-2 +17 6. Las Vegas Aces 1-2 -30 7. Dallas Wings 0-4 -49

WNBA Commissioner's Cup Eastern Conference Standings

Team Record Point differential 1. New York Liberty 3-0 +75 2. Indiana Fever 2-1 +17 3. Atanta Dream 1-1 +11 4. Washington Mystics 1-2 +20 5. Connecticut Sun 1-2 -77 6. Chicago Sky 0-2 -46

A'Ja Wilson injury update after leaving Aces game

Unfortuantely, perhaps the biggest story of the night isn't a fun one, as A'Ja Wilson left the Aces game with a head injury. The team put out a press release after the game that it was a "head injury" and more info will be provided when more info is known. That sucks!

A note from Aces PR before the buzzer vs. the Sparks: “A’ja Wilson left tonight’s game with a head injury with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter and did not return. Additional information will be supplied upon further evaluation.” — Callie Fin (@CallieJLaw) June 12, 2025

On the court, Vegas lost to Los Angeles, but Wilson's health is obviously at the forefront of everyone in the Aces organization.

Seattle Storm hand Lynx first loss of season in thriller

And then there was one... undefeated team in the W, that is. The Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx, 94-84, in one of the best games of the early season, and a game that was massive for two reasons; firstly, it's the Lynx' first loss of the season, as they "fall" to 9-1. It also vaults the Storm to the top of the Western Conference Commissioner's Cup standings, and puts them in prime position to make their first Cup final since 2021, when they beat Connecticut.

Things got a little contentious at the end of this one; Erica Wheeler elected to shoot when the game was already decided, and the Lynx took a little offense to that. As I always say... You can't stop trying at the end of the game and assume the other team is going to stop trying, too. If you don't want the other team to score late... stop them!

Paige Bueckers has career night, but Wings fall to Mercury

The Dallas Wings have a long way to go before they compete with the elite teams in the W; but they can still sleep well at night knowing that Paige Bueckers is the franchise player she was billed as when the team took her No. 1 overall this year. 35 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 stocks, 13-19 from the field, 5-7 from deep for Paige tonight. Monster in the making.

How does the WNBA Commissioner's Cup work?

It's a pretty simple setup; each conference plays a round-robin format from June 1st to June 17th, and the team with the best record in those round-robin games from each conference compete in the Commissioner's Cup championship game.

If two teams are tied for the best record in either conference, the winner of the head-to-head matchup between them will win the tiebreaker. If more than two teams are tied for the best record, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups, and the second tiebreaker is point differential.