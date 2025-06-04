WNBA Commissioner's Cup 2025 explained: Schedule, format, prize money and how to watch

We are about a month into the 2025 WNBA season, and the competition is closer and fiercer than ever. Making it a great time for the 2025 Commissioner's Cup. Last year's winners, the Minnesota Lynx, are looking like league favorites to win again.

Who doesn't love high-stakes basketball this early in the season? Let's break down the key details.

What is the WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup is an in-season tournament that was established in the league's most recent collective bargaining agreement as a means to increase player compensation. This is the league's fifth annual Commissioner's Cup, and the stakes have only gotten higher, fostering a competitive atmosphere outside of the playoffs, topped off with bragging rights and a prize pool. Last year's Commissioner's Cup Championship gave us a very early look at the 2024 WNBA Finals match-up.

How does the WNBA Commissioner's Cup work?

Each team competes against every other team in their conference exactly once. In the Eastern Conference — made up of 6 teams — that is 5 games for each team. In the Western Conference — now made up of 7 teams — that is 6 games for each team.

All games still count towards the team's regular season record, but also toward their Cup record. Once all 36 games have been played, the Eastern and Western teams with the best records face off for the final trophy. But that is not all. The winning team is awarded the $500,000 prize pool. Coinbase has also put $120,000 of cryptocurrency in the pool, including $5,000 for each player in the final.

When are WNBA Commissioner's Cup games played?

The Commissioner's Cup games are played from June 1 to June 17. Nearly every day for the next 13 days, there will be a Cup game on. The Commissioner's Cup Championship will be played on July 1 and will be hosted by the team with the best winning percentage through the tournament.

How can I watch WNBA Commissioner's Cup games?

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup games will be broadcast on a wide variety of networks and streaming services. Including the ESPN networks, Prime Video, ION, and CBS/CBS Sports Network. If a game is not available on any of those services, it will most likely be available on WNBA League Pass through the WNBA app. Prime Video will be home to the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship match-up.