WNBA contenders vs. pretenders: Who’s for real early in the season?

We're two weeks into the WNBA season now, and we're starting to see some clear trends develop, like how the two teams that made the WNBA Finals last season are still undefeated. Are the teams that have risen to the top this season going to stay at the top, or will we see some of these teams who've started out strong start to fade? Seven teams are .500 or better right now. Are those seven contenders or pretenders in 2025?

New York Liberty: Contenders

Last year's champions might be even better this season.

The New York Liberty are 5-0 and currently lead the league in offensive rating and net rating, while ranking second in defensive rating. The addition of Natasha Cloud has been huge for this team, as giving Sabrina Ionescu a backcourt partner who is capable of taking over the scoring load has really fixed the biggest concern with this team.

That New York is undefeated while Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are still struggling a bit to shoot from deep is a good sign as well. Both players are going to bounce back. In fact, Ionescu is already on her way toward that bounce back, going 6-for-15 from deep in Thursday's win over the Golden State Valkyries.

Minnesota Lynx: Contenders

Like New York, Minnesota was widely considered one of the favorites this year after making the WNBA Finals in 2024. And also like New York, Minnesota is undefeated and clearly living up to expectations.

Don't expect that to change.

Minnesota currently ranks second in the league in net rating, behind only the Liberty, and the team has done this despite its best perimeter player, Kayla McBride, missing the first four games.

With McBride back against Seattle, the Lynx won 82-77 against one of the WNBA's most talented teams, with McBride shooting 3-for-6 from deep. Napheesa Collier scored a season-low 16 points, which helped showcase how, despite her being the MVP frontrunner, this team is good enough to win even when she isn't scoring 30 points.

Phoenix Mercury: Contenders ... probably?

Phoenix is now 4-1 on the year and has looked really good, but the team has one major issue to contend with, which is that it's relying on a number of untested players.

The trio of Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally is a good one, and we haven't even gotten to see Copper yet in 2025 as she is going to be out another month or so with a knee injury. With her sidelined, Sabally has stepped up as the No. 1 scorer for the team, scoring 19.8 points per game.

But rookies Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld — both undrafted players — are currently starting for the Mercury. On one hand, the two look like WNBA talents, but one still has to wonder how they'll hold up over the course of a full season.

For now, Phoenix looks like a contender, with the league's best defense helping the team start 4-1, but it wouldn't be a total shock if things fell apart.

Atlanta Dream: Pretenders ... ish

The Atlanta Dream should make the playoffs, but I'm not sold that the team is quite as good as its 4-2 start suggests.

One potential issue is that the team is winning in spite of Rhyne Howard's shooting woes, as she's connecting on just 30.4 percent of her overall shots. Head coach Karl Smesko's offensive system has reduced Howard mostly to a 3-point shooter, a role that doesn't particularly suit her. Potential spacing concerns with a frontcourt of Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner haven't surfaced as expected yet, but there's still a lot of basketball to be played, and if Howard can't fix her shot, defenders will sag off her more and turn more attention to the paint.

Allisha Gray has played like a top 10 WNBA player so far though, which has been huge for this 4-2 opening to the season. Will her shooting cool off, though? She's knocking down 42.5 percent of her 3-point looks, quite a bit higher than last year's 34.2 percent mark.

Atlanta's grip on winning feels tenuous, and three of the team's four wins were against Dallas, Connecticut and Los Angeles, three of the league's worst teams. The only "good" win was a one-point win over the Fever.

Seattle Storm: Contenders

Seattle lost a stunner to open the season, losing by 22 points to the Mercury. It was especially shocking because Phoenix was playing its first game without Kahleah Copper and two of its starters were making their WNBA debuts.

But we've learned two important things since then. First, Phoenix is pretty good, so that loss doesn't look nearly as bad in retrospect, especially since the Storm got revenge not long after with a 77-70 win over the Mercury.

And second, we've learned that Seattle is pretty good. The team beat the Las Vegas Aces by 20, and their only loss since the season opener was a close five-point loss against the Lynx. We shouldn't hold a close loss against Minnesota against anyone.

Las Vegas Aces: Uhh ... IDK

The Aces taking a step back after replacing Kelsey Plum with Jewell Loyd was to be expected, but maybe not this much of a step back.

Vegas is 2-2, but the wins are against Connecticut and Washington while both losses were by double digits. And even the win over the Mystics was a close one, with the Aces only winning by three points.

One big issue: Loyd and Chelsea Gray are both shooting under 40 percent from the floor. Loyd's actually been good from deep, but only bad things have happened when she shoots from inside the arc, as her 2-point field goal percentage is just 16.7.

Dana Evans is shooting well, but the rest of the bench has been a disaster, and starting center Kiah Stokes has yet to even make a basket.

The top-end talent is there for Vegas. A'ja Wilson is still the best player on the planet, though Napheesa Collier is giving her a run for her money. It's too early to say Vegas is a pretender, but they certainly don't look like a contender.

Washington Mystics: Pretenders

Expected by most to be a bottom three team, the Mystics are a surprise 3-3, thanks in part to Brittney Sykes steping up and the rookie duo of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen playing out of their minds so far.

However, one win was against the Sun and another against a Caitlin Clark-less Indiana team. The team lost to the Valkyries. This is a Mystics team that's significantly better than expected, but we're not at a point where I'm willing to say this team is a playoff contender.

The foundation is set for the future and Sykes is proving why she's long been one of the league's most underrated players, but Washington is currently punching above its weight.