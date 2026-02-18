WNBA Draft: Ranking the 5 best pure scoring prospects

While the fate of the next WNBA season is up in the air, we can still optimistically discuss the players who will hopefully be hearing their names called in April. The order of each WNBA mock draft might look a little different, but what's certain is that there are some elite scorers available.

These players have proven themselves efficient and versatile in the way they find the rim. There are several WNBA teams that are looking to add some promising talent that can shoot at all three levels. If I were them, these are the names at the top of my list.

5. Flau'jae Johnson, LSU

Louisiana State Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While she might not be attempting as many shots as she did last season, Flau'jae Johnson's percentages and efficiency are still up. This season, she is shooting 47.4 percent from the floor. She is coming off a 21-point performance against South Carolina, despite LSU's loss. In this contest, she shot 50 percent from the field on 19 attempts. On the season, she is averaging 14.1 points per game.

She's become more consistent from three-point range this season as well. She is shooting a career-high 43.5 percent on an average of 3.3 attempts per game. She still has some inconsistent games, so no one will know exactly how this translates to the WNBA — but I am confident we will find out. Right now, she's a solid option for teams looking to add a scorer to their bench.

4. Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kneepkens is sitting at No. 4 for me right now. She could very well move up before the end of the season — especially with UCLA looking to make a deep tournament run. UCLA is absolutely stacked with shooters. With potentially six players looking to be drafted, Kneepkens is one of the best.

With so many stars on UCLA's roster, Kneepkens' points per game have slightly dropped since transferring from Utah last offseason. But her efficiency is still incredible. This season, she is shooting 52.5 percent from the floor. With an average of 5.3 attempts per game, Kneepkens is shooting 45.3 percent from beyond the arc. She'd be a great addition to any team because of her ability to create her own shots and her quickness in getting a 3-pointer off.

3. Kiki Rice, UCLA

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It should surprise no one that there are two UCLA Bruins on this list, as the team is second in the nation in field-goal percentage. On the team, Kiki Rice is behind only Lauren Betts in average points at 15.5 per game. Her shooting has gotten better each year over her four years as a Bruin.

This season, she is shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from three. In one of her strongest performances this season, against Minnesota, Rice put up 25 points. She proved she is a three-level scorer. She had three three-pointers, to go with a couple midrange jumpshots and a few layups, where she absolutely shines. Rice is making a name for herself amid her other elite teammates with WNBA hopes. Her craftiness and versatility are helping her tremendously.

2. Olivia Miles, TCU

TCUís Olivia Miles | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

I believe No. 1 and No. 2 on this list could truly swap each night. Miles is an exceptional shooter, especially from deep recently. She is coming off a 40-piece against Baylor, where she had 10 three-pointers off 20 attempts. Since transferring to TCU from Notre Dame this past offseason, she's only gotten more efficient.

Miles is shooting 50.5 percent from the floor off 14.2 attempts per game. She is also shooting 36.3 percent from three this season. Her experience at this level is shown every time she hits the court. In her sixth year in the NCAA, she's still growing and developing into more of a player who isn't afraid to score from anywhere. That is what will make her so desirable to WNBA teams when draft day comes.

1. Azzi Fudd, UConn

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Of the players on this list, Azzi Fudd has them all beat in her 3-point shooting abilities. This season, she is shooting 46.3 percent from 3 on 6.5 shots per game and 49.5 percent from the floor — both of which are career-highs. As a seasoned veteran within the NCAA, watching Azzi Fudd is like watching a shooting masterclass most nights.

Fudd could very well be who Dallas chooses to build around with Paige Bueckers, or who the Minnesota Lynx or Seattle Storm add to bring their scoring to new levels. Either way, she's elite in the way she creates shots for herself, has a fast release on her three-ball, and can finish at the rim. Similar to Kiki Rice, she is just coming off a game where she showcased all her talents. Against Marquette, Fudd recorded five 3-pointers, put a couple through from midrange, and drove to the basket a few times.