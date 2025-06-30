WNBA expansion coming to Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia, but you'll have to wait

“Everyone watches women’s sports” is a popular slogan across social media.

Women’s basketball – both collegiate and professional – has boomed in recent years. From a record number of people watching women’s March Madness, to the growth of the WNBA, to a whole new league with Unrivaled.

And as of summer 2025, it doesn't seem like the growth has any plans of slowing down.

​​The WNBA is expanding to 18 teams, with Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia all set to join the league by 2030.

“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Monday. “This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball.”

Each paid a $250 million expansion fee, according to the Associated Press.

🚨HISTORIC MOMENT ALERT🚨



The W is leveling UP — three new teams, three new cities, one unstoppable future. ⭐



Say hello to our newest expansion teams:

🟣 @clevelandwnba - coming 2028

🔵 @DetroitWNBA - coming 2029

🔴 @philawnba - coming 2030



New energy. New legacies. New era.… pic.twitter.com/6ZXaHPxkEw — WNBA (@WNBA) June 30, 2025

When Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia will officially join the WNBA

Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030. The NBA and WNBA Board of Governors still have to approve the teams, however.

The new WNBA team in Cleveland will be owned and operated by Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity that houses Dan Gilbert’s sports and entertainment properties. Dan Gilbert has owned the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2005. The WNBA previously had a team in Cleveland, the Rockers, from 1997 to 2003.

“The WNBA’s return to Cleveland marks a pivotal moment for women’s sports. Years from now, we will reflect on this day as a truly monumental point in Cleveland sports history,” said Gilbert.

The Detroit WNBA ownership group is led by Tom Gores, his wife, Holly. Gores is the owner of the Detroit Pistons and chairman/CEO of global investment firm Platinum Equity. Detroit was home to the Shock from 1998-2009. The Shock won three championships (2003, 2006, 2008) and set a single-game attendance record of 22,076 fans at Game 3 of the 2003 WNBA Finals

“This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA,” said Gores, who led the WNBA bid and will be the controlling owner of the new franchise. “Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition. Detroit played a key role in the league’s early growth, and we’re proud to reignite that legacy as the WNBA ascends to new heights.

The Philadelphia WNBA Team will be owned and operated by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. HBSE owns and operates the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, and also operates venues such as the Prudential Center and Northwest Stadium.

Where the WNBA stands today

Currently in its 29th season, the WNBA welcomed the Golden State Valkyries for their inaugural season this year to bring the total number of teams to 13.

At 9-7, the team plays at the Chase Center and is owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. The two men also own the Golden State Warriors, and according to Sportico, the Valkyries currently sit atop the WNBA with a valuation of $500 million.

The WNBA has two more teams already joining the league: Toronto, Canada in and Portland, Oregon, in 2026.

Other cities that bid on teams that didn’t get them include St. Louis; Kansas City, Mo.; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; Houston; Miami; Denver; and Charlotte, N.C.