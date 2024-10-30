WNBA expansion could have major backing from NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes
By Lior Lampert
A month after the WNBA announced the launching of the league's 13th franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, the expansion might continue. Not only is another team(s) presumably entering the mix soon, but a renowned power couple may reportedly be invested in making the vision a reality.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Current's ownership is "in contention" to bring the W's next franchise to the BBQ Capital of the World. Notably, the NFL insider mentions the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) squad's proprietary group features two well-known names: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.
Patrick, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife Brittany headline the Current's governing body. Schefter states that the league has met with the brass, though nothing he says suggests this is a foregone conclusion.
In addition to the Current, Mahomes also co-owns their city's MLB affiliate, the Kansas City Royals. He also has equity in the local soccer club, Sport Kansas City. Now, adding a WNBA team to his portfolio appears to be a realistic outcome. Only 29, the standout signal-caller is slowly building an entrepreneurial empire.
According to an official announcement from the league, the Golden State Expansion Draft will take place on Friday, Dec. 6. Meanwhile, before even welcoming their subsequent organization, the WNBA is potentially growing concurrently. It's a testament to the rapidly growing popularity of women's basketball, the state of the game and a signal of what's to come.
If the Mahomes' track record is any indication, success follows them wherever they go. So, if Kansas City hosts the next WNBA franchise, it's easy to envision them being a team worth watching virtually instantly. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls with their superstar passer at the helm and are ostensibly on the way to a fourth title.
The Valkyrie will select from a pool of players comprised of each of the league's current 12 teams. Anyone interested in watching the event live can tune in on ESPN. Soon enough, a Mahomes-led Kansas City crew may be in the same position based on Schefter's intel.