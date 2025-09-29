Fansided

WNBA Finals MVP: Every winner in league history

We are close to crowning a new WNBA champion — meaning we will be getting a new Finals MVP. Let's take a look at the past winners.
ByEmmy Spersrud|
2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four
2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four | Sarah Stier/GettyImages

The 2025 WNBA Finals officially start on Friday. We know we will be seeing the Phoenix Mercury in the series, but their opponent is still up in the air. Game 5 of the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever series on Tuesday will determine who gets the spot.

With that being said, we know a player from one of those three teams will be named the 2025 WNBA Finals MVP. This is an award given out at the end of the Finals, after a winner has been crowned, that puts a spotlight on who the panel deems the most valuable member of their championship-winning team.

Twenty-one different players have won this award since the first trophy was given out in 1997. Cynthia Cooper of the Houston Comets won the first four of these awards in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000. Lisa Leslie has won twice, along with Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, and Sylvia Fowles.

Let's take a look at the rest of the previous WNBA Finals MVP winners.

Year

Player

Team

2024

Jonquel Jones

New York Liberty

2023

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

2022

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

2021

Kahleah Copper

Chicago Sky

2020

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

2019

Emma Meesseman

Washington Mystics

2018

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

2017

Sylvia Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

2016

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

2015

Sylvia Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

2014

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

2013

Maya Moore

Minnesota Lynx

2012

Tamika Catchings

Indiana Fever

2011

Seimone Augustus

Minnesota Lynx

2010

Lauren Jackson

Seattle Storm

2009

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

2008

Katie Smith

Detroit Shock

2007

Cappie Pondexter

Phoenix Mercury

2006

Deanna Nolan

Detroit Shock

2005

Yolanda Griffith

Sacremento Monarchs

2004

Betty Lennox

Seattle Storm

2003

Ruth Riley

Detroit Shock

2002

Lisa Leslie

Los Angeles Sparks

2001

Lisa Leslie

Los Angeles Sparks

2000

Cynthia Cooper

Houston Comets

1999

Cynthia Cooper

Houston Comets

1998

Cynthia Cooper

Houston Comets

1997

Cynthia Cooper

Houston Comets

Who will be this years WNBA Finals MVP?

There are many different possibilities when it comes to who might take the honors this year. Of course, we don't even know who will be facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Finals yet. But if I had to give a name from each team of who I think might take the trophy, it'd have to be Alyssa Thomas, A'ja Wilson, and Kelsey Mitchell. They have all done incredible things for their teams this postseason, and were all frontrunners to win league MVP this season.

Alyssa Thomas has put the Mercury on her back more times this season than I can count. Through the playoffs, she is averaging 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Kelsey Mitchell has also been on fire this postseason. She is averaging 23.3 points per game with a 42.3 shooting percentage from the floor.

A'ja Wilson has already won league MVP, making her the first-ever four-time winner. She won Finals MVP back in 2023, and now she and the Aces might find themselves back in the championship. With the way Wilson has been playing this season, she could become the first player to win both league MVP and Finals MVP in the same season since Breanna Stewart did it back in 2018.

More WNBA news and analysis:

Home/WNBA