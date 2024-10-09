WNBA Finals Tickets: What's the cheapest and most expensive cost to get in?
The WNBA finals kick off this week between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. The Lynx are on the brink of winning championship number five, the most for a team in WNBA history. The Liberty are hoping to bring home the hardware for the first time.
While the game will be broadcast on television, watching championship basketball in person is different. Seeing the intensity firsthand, hearing the roars of the crowd for every drained 3-pointer and boos over questionable referee calls. Watching sports and watching WNBA history be made could be done in person, for the right price.
Ticket prices for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals
Game 1 of the WNBA Finals will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest single seats are located in the 200 section of the arena. Prices for those seats range from $45 to $54, with a few exceptions. Sections 201 through 204 have tickets in the $70-$80 range.
Sitting in the 100 level for the game is as low as $92 and as high as $190, which is located in section 112. This does not include the Barclay Center's Loge boxes, which are at the same level as the 100s but cost between $273 and $392.
Sections one through 31 have the most variation. Section three, for example, has tickets for around $117, but the sections overlooking center court range from $300 to the high $400s. The VIP section, which is just below the 1-31s, has tickets for just over $700. To sit courtside on the floor, you'll have to cough up anywhere from $1,000 to over $3,000.
Ticket prices for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals
Game 3 is the first game at the Target Center in Minneapolis. It is a bigger arena and can hold up to 20,000 fans, while the Barclays Center can hold 19,000, but states explicitly on its website that only 17,732 get used for basketball.
The legend on Ticketmaster's website only lists tickets in the 100-level section at this time, with the lowest price for a single ticket being $144. The highest price is $606 in row Q. Game 3 is the earliest that one team can win the Championship if they sweep their opponent.
Ticket prices for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals
If the series goes five games, it will be held back in New York. The lowest single-seat ticket is around $88 in the 200s section. 100-level seats are anywhere between $177 and over $300. In the single and double-digit sections, tickets range from around $197 and go all the way to $606. VIP is anywhere from low $900s to over $1,000.