WNBA fining Sophie Cunningham isn’t just silly, it’s part of the problem

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham announced via X (formerly Twitter) that she was fined $500 by the WNBA for a TikTok video expressing frustration with officiating. In the video, Cunningham mouthed the lyrics to Sabrina Carpenter’s hit “Manchild,” implying referees were “stupid, slow, and useless.”

I got fined $500 for this TikTok 🤣🤣 idk why this is funny to me… like ok 👍🏼 you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now pic.twitter.com/ELAlguHhMQ — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 23, 2025

The fine raised immediate eyebrows—and not just because of the content. It comes at a time when the WNBA is facing high-stakes negotiations over the upcoming 2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). During All-Star weekend, players from Team Caitlin Clark wore pregame shirts reading “Pay us what you owe us,” underlining a league-wide push for increased salaries and greater investment in player equity.

So when a $500 penalty gets handed down for a meme-style video, it understandably strikes a nerve.

WNBA is focused on the wrong side of Sophie Cunningham's referee criticism

Let’s be clear: the video wasn’t malicious. It wasn’t vulgar. It didn’t cross any hard lines. It simply played into a widespread sentiment: officiating in the WNBA has room to improve. Cunningham’s opinion mirrors what players, coaches, analysts, and fans have echoed for years. The fine, then, feels less like discipline and more like a warning shot — a reminder that the league is closely monitoring its athletes’ personal expression.

That’s what makes this moment bigger than Cunningham or a trending sound clip.

The WNBA is at a tipping point — riding unprecedented momentum thanks to rising viewership, growing media deals, and the impact of a record-setting rookie class. But with that spotlight comes a responsibility to choose battles wisely.

This wasn’t one of them.

While maintaining professionalism is important, the league’s decision to punish players for light-hearted criticism feels like it misses the forest for the trees. Especially when referee accountability has been an ongoing issue. The NBA Summer League just introduced a 10-foul limit per player to address similar concerns about pace and game flow. Both leagues are actively experimenting to find balance. So why shut down a voice that’s advocating — albeit humorously — for better oversight?

It’s not just about one TikTok. It’s about priorities.

The league still has time to reverse the decision. If they’re serious about partnership with players, they should consider doing so.

Because in this moment, the goal shouldn’t be to protect a “clean image.” It should be about protecting progress.