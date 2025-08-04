WNBA injury updates: The latest on Napheesa Collier, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, more

As the WNBA season nears the 75% completion mark, injuries are piling up for some of the league's biggest stars. From MVP candidates to breakout rookies, here’s the latest on who’s hurt, what it means, and when they might return:

Napheesa Collier – Ankle (out at least two weeks)

Collier suffered an ankle injury late in the third quarter of Saturday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, visibly grabbing at her ankle and needing assistance to leave the court. She did not return.

On Monday, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported that Collier will miss at least two weeks. It's not great, but Collier avoided major injury, so this is far from the worst-case scenario for the Lynx.

With the Lynx sitting at the top of the standings (24-5), any extended absence could open the door for the New York Liberty to close the gap for first place.

Caitlin Clark – Right Groin (TBD)

Clark has missed the Indiana Fever’s last eight games with a lingering right groin injury, though the team has found unexpected success, winning five straight without her. Still, her presence remains critical for Indiana’s long-term playoff hopes.

While there’s no official timetable for return, Clark was recently seen in full practice gear, suggesting progress. Head coach Stephanie White offered a cautious but optimistic update:

"It's staying the course and making sure we’re really diligent about each step... so we don’t have setbacks.”

The Fever currently hold the fifth seed in the standings. A healthy return from Clark could be the push they need to climb higher.

Breanna Stewart – Right Knee Bone Bruise (TBD)

The Liberty have battled injury issues all season, and Stewart’s absence is the latest blow. The reigning MVP hasn’t played since July 26 after sustaining a bone bruise in her right knee.

Bone bruises are notoriously unpredictable, with recovery ranging from two weeks to several months depending on severity. With New York losing four of its last five games and slipping in the standings, Stewart’s return becomes increasingly urgent.

Until then, the Liberty are relying heavily on Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and newcomer Emma Meesseman to keep the team afloat. A mid-August return for Stewart would provide a much-needed boost before the playoffs.

Angel Reese – Back (Expected: August 5)

Reese has missed four of the Sky’s last five games with a back injury and is scheduled to return August 5 against the Washington Mystics.

Chicago has been reeling in her absence, losing eight straight and 11 of their last 15. Offensively, they’ve failed to score more than 80 points in six of their last seven outings.

Despite her injury and turnover issues (4.0 per game), Reese has made a leap in her second season, averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds on 44.4% shooting. Still, the Sky sit seven games behind the Valkyries for the final playoff spot, meaning time is running out—Reese or not.

Rhyne Howard – Knee (Expected: Early August)

Howard went down with a knee injury on July 11 and has been sidelined since. While the Dream haven’t set a return date, the expectation is that she’ll be reevaluated in early August.

Before the injury, Howard was having a strong season, posting averages of 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. The Dream, to their credit, have held strong without her, going 6-3 in her absence and currently owning the third-best record in the league.

If Howard returns soon, Atlanta could make a serious push for the No. 2 seed.