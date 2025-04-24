WNBA launches partnership with Ally Financial

Women’s Basketball has continued to climb the charts over the past few years. Since 2023, the WNBA has grown tremendously in viewership as more fans tune in year after year. Heading into the 2025 season, the WNBA is continuing to expand as they welcome a new franchise as well as new partnerships from companies who are taking interest. As the season approaches, the league has announced its business partnership with Ally Financial Incorporated.

This is Ally’s first time collaborating with the WNBA. There are big things ahead with the partnership that can take both the company and league to another level. For those who don’t know, Ally is a company that has been around for over 100 years. Formerly known as GMAC, the company has a history of taking pride in helping customers and placing them in better situations.

“Our path to partnership has been intentional,” Ally Representative Stephanie Marciano explained. Partnering with the WNBA was just another example of Ally looking to take care of the community. There’s a chance for both parties to help grow their brand and reach new audiences. However, the partnership with Ally and the WNBA is bigger than helping customers. The goal is to create a great experience as well. They showed that by giving fans a chance to win an all expense trip to the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis as well as an award of $5,000 towards their savings goals.

With this partnership, Ally is thinking big. They're doing so by also sponsoring the first-ever WNBA Rivals Week, which takes place Aug. 9-17. Rivals week will feature popular figures like A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, and several others in highly competitive games. Other players that you will see are Ally’s partnered players in Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, Sydney Colson of the Indiana Fever, and the number one overall pick Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings.

Ally is also a company that understands the culture of women’s basketball. They see who are the most popular figures in the WNBA and have them an opportunity to showcase the league while also promote the importance of finance. Stewart is a three-time champion who recently led the Liberty to their first WNBA championship. Colson has grown as a popular figure because of her comedic personality off the court. As for Bueckers, she became Ally’s newest signee as she’s making the transition from college to the WNBA.

Signing Bueckers was one of the smartest things Ally could have done right now. She is arguably the most popular athlete in the world right now as she led UConn to this year's National Championship. It’s easy to brag about all of the accomplishments that Bueckers had achieved on her rise to stardom. However, she’s an even better human being off the court. Her courageous personality as well as being a responsible leader, Bueckers was the right candidate for Ally to partner with this WNBA season.

“I’m very grateful to be a part of this partnership,” Bueckers stated. “It’s important for people to take ownership of their financial futures.” The goal for these WNBA players is to not only have fun with their new partnership, but to also educate as well. Passing down information from one source to the next is a big key. Stewart, Colson, and Bueckers understand the responsibility that comes with their Ally Partnership and the importance of teaching others how to be financially responsible.

As the WNBA season begins, Ally will play a big role in the growth of the WNBA. There’s no better time to invest in women’s basketball as the company took the opportunity that was placed in front of them. This season will be exciting to witness the success and impact this partnership will have on its fans moving forward.