Who is the player featured in the WNBA logo? Fans have long speculated

The WNBA logo was changed to its current one back in 2019. Since that time, though, basketball fans have debated over the years exactly who the player is. We know that in the NBA that Jerry West is featured in the league's logo, even earning him one of the simplest but coolest nicknames in sports history, "The Logo". But who would earn "The Logo" moniker for the WNBA? Well, the short answer is that there isn't a definitive answer.

When the logo was unveiled in 2019, the question of which players silhouette was used was obviously one of the first topics of conversation. However, fans were left without a real answer according to all of the available intel at the time and still to this day, with the response being that it wasn't modeled after any player but, rather, was a composite that players had input in creating to help represent simply a WNBA player.

Michael Voepel, who covers the WNBA for ESPN, reported on the situation at the time in April 2019.

"The marketing firm insisted the logo is not based on any one player or an amalgam of specific players. They said they got input from players on what logowoman should look like, then did hundreds of sketches."

That, however, was not an acceptable answer to a lot of WNBA fans.

Who is the player in the WNBA logo? Fans disagree with the league

If the WNBA logo isn't modeled after an individual player, then why did the league immediately follow up with a poll on their official Twitter (now X) account about which player the logo featured? That doesn't add up when you start doing the math.

Some fans argued that the logo was modeled after one of the league's greats, particularly at the time, Candace Parker. Others simply lamented that the WNBA logo wasn't modeled after some of the pioneers in the league, women like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie or even someone like a Sue Bird. There were countless options, and fans had a difficult time accepting the league's answer that there wasn't an individual player being featured.

Despite all of the speculation, though, there was one WNBA player who fans consistently mentioned as the likeliest candidate that the logo featured.

Fans voted that the WNBA logo player is Diana Taurasi

In the aforementioned 2019 Twitter poll from the WNBA, fans were given four options — Elena Delle Donne, Candace Parker, Kiah Stokes and Diana Taurasi — to choose from as to who the WNBA logo was. Taurasi came in as the overwhelming winner of that poll that accrued 10,813 votes, receiving 41.3% of the votes. Parker was in a distant second place with 27.5% of the vote. What was even more clear is that fans didn't believe it was Stokes, who received only 4.4% of the vote. Delle Donne came in at 26.9% just behind Parker.

One of the biggest reasons fans believe that the WNBA logo is Taurasi featured next to the lettermark for the league is the trademark bun that both the former UConn Huskies superstar and the logo share. That's a pretty good argument, even if the bun isn't exclusive to Taurasi.

In all likelihood, the WNBA won't ever give us a definitive answer. Therefore, it's up to interpretation as to which player is the WNBA logo. In the meantime, though, if you want to follow the largely shared opinion and belief, you can go ahead and say it's Taurasi and no one would look at you sideways.