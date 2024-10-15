WNBA Mock Draft: 3 options the Washington Mystics should consider if they win the No. 1 pick
The Washington Mystics finished the 2024 season with a record of 14-26 and ranked ninth in the league. It's safe to say it wasn't the season that they were hoping for.
It wasn't a great offseason for them, either, after Natasha Cloud decided to sign with the Phoenix Mercury at the start of free agency. Then a week later Elena Delle Done announced she was sitting out the season after being the face of the franchise for years. That was two of Washington's top-three scorers from the 2023 season that were gone. But then, as the season began, Brittney Skyes suffered a high ankle sprain and missed three weeks. That led to a 0-12 start to the season and a hole that the Mystics had a hard time getting out of.
Delle Done's status is uncertain for the 2025 season, but they saw potential in 2024 from Ariel Atkins, Aaliyah Edwards, and Karlie Samuelson. But this season, the Mystics needed another scorer and a true point guard. Skyes and Atkins found themselves carrying the offense a lot which is not realistic for a winning team.
Washington have one lottery pick but they hurt their lottery position by going on a playoff push late into the season. Right now the Mystics hold a 10.4 percent of getting the first overall pick however if Washington gets its luck and finds themselves at No. 1 here are some players they should target.
1. Paige Bueckers
Whichever team lands the No. 1 pick, it is expected that they will grab UConn Huskie Paige Bueckers. After missing the 2022-23 season with a knee injury she came back the next season and picked up where she left off. She averaged 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists while she led UConn to the Final Four and put the sports world on notice with her talent.
The Mystics need another scorer and a point guard, and Bueckers fits that role almost perfectly. In her three seasons for the Huskies, she has shot 53.3 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from long range. As a player who can play either guard role and defend the ball exceptionally well, this would be an ideal addition for Washington. Edwards and Bueckers also have experience playing with one another and have had success doing so. For Washington to reunite, the Huskies can make them a dangerous young team in the league.
2. Azzi Fudd
Another UConn Huskie who can end up in Washington is junior Azzi Fudd. While Fudd has played in only 42 college games, she has averaged 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. When healthy Fudd has immense potential but she also has the reputation of being injury-prone. She only played two games last season until she missed the rest of the season with a knee injury. Her upcoming season will determine a lot if she can move onto the WNBA and fit in.
But she is known for elite 3-point shooting. She has a smooth, quick release that allows her to get her shot off under pressure and in tight windows. Her mechanics are textbook-perfect, which contributes to her consistency as a long-range threat. And while the Mystics are in need of a consistent shooter she is also effective from mid-range. She can pull up off the dribble or hit shots in catch-and-shoot situations.
3. Olivia Miles
Olivia Miles is a player who has had trouble staying healthy throughout her college career at Notre Dame. But when she is healthy she has been strong on the court. She has averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Irish. While she could return to college instead of entering the WNBA Draft, if she has a productive season she can see her draft stock rise.
Miles is a dynamic and versatile point guard known for her elite court vision, creativity, and playmaking ability. Her playing style combines flair with high basketball IQ, making her a standout. As a true point guard, she fills a need for Washington. She has a knack for threading the needle with pinpoint passes, whether in transition or half-court sets. Her ability to see plays develop before they happen allows her to make highlight-worthy assists, often finding teammates in spots where defenders can’t react. In addition, she has a natural feel for the game, which allows her to make quick, instinctual decisions on the court. Her creativity, especially with no-look and behind-the-back passes, makes her a thrilling player to watch.