The Dallas Wings had one of their worst seasons in franchise history last year and their lowest amount of wins since moving to Dallas in 2016.

Fortunately, that gave them the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, meaning they will have their pick of the top collegiate and international players in the draft pool. They also acquired another first-round pick through a series of trades, so they will be on the clock again with the No. 12 pick.

Having two picks in the top 12 will allow the Wings an opportunity to change the outlook of their franchise. In this WNBA Mock Draft, Dallas finds a perfect pairing in the first round.

WNBA Mock Draft: A perfect pairing for the Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings make an obvious choice with the first overall pick, but they also add an accomplished college player at the end of the first round who averaged a double-double and fills an immediate need for the team.

Bueckers and Timpson both excelled at the college level for their respective programs and could do damage on Day 1 in the WNBA. They wouldn't have to compete with each other for playing time, and they would likely both be thrust into the starting lineup on Day 1.

At UConn, Bueckers was the Naismith Player of the Year as a freshman over players like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard. She stayed an extra year in college after missing time due to an injury, but she went out in legendary fashion, dominating South Carolina in the National Championship last week.

Timpson starred for four years at Florida State, earning All-ACC honors each season, including three All-Defensive selections. She was a walking double-double for her last two seasons, averaging over 10 rebounds per contest during her junior and senior years.

Both of these players can do a bit of everything on the floor, and both are willing to make hustle plays and do the little things to win. With Timpson's ability to rebound and score reliably, and Bueckers' ability to distribute and get hot in a hurry, there may be no stopping this duo for years to come.

In their first season, Bueckers would probably start at point guard next to Arike Ogunbowale, and Timpson would start at power forward between DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith. This is a surprisingly good lineup for a team coming off of a nine-win season, but it would take a perfect pairing in the WNBA Draft.