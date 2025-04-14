WNBA Mock Draft: Sky-Lynx trade shakes up the end of the first round

Just when it looked like things were final, the Sky and Lynx made a trade on the eve of the WNBA Draft, with Minnesota trading the No. 11 pick as a way of getting to get back control of their own pick next year.

The trade won't lead to many changes at the top of the draft, but it should cause some changes at the tail end of the first round. With Chicago now controlling back-to-back picks late in the round, what will the team do to add to its core?

Let's take one final shot at projecting the first round of the WNBA Draft.

1. Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers (G, UConn)

We've long known that Paige Bueckers will be the No. 1 overall pick. There have been some suggestions that she could attempt to negotiate her way elsewhere, but the largest source of those rumors has reported that she's likely going to sign with Dallas.

Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale are a bit of an odd pairing on paper as both are fairly ball-dominant, but Dallas will figure it out.

2. Seattle Storm - Dominique Malonga (F, France)

Dominique Malonga is the clear No. 2 prospect in this class. She's the only player in this class who might end up better than Paige Bueckers.

The French big is the most athletic player in this class. She's capable of making a huge impact at multiple levels on both sides of the floor. There's no guarantee she comes over now and her fit in Seattle is a bit weird, but the Storm have to take her.

3. Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron (G, Notre Dame)

Washington has a huge need on the wing, with major questions at this point about who will start at both the two and three. Sonia Citron could easily slide in at one of those spots. She shot 37.2 percent from deep this past season with the Irish, while adding 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Citron can be an elite role player in the WNBA.

4. Washington Mystics - Kiki Iriafen (F, USC)

The Mystics don't need to go frontcourt here, but it's hard to pass up on Kiki Iriafen's upside. Assuming Stefanie Dolson isn't in the team's long-term plans, Iriafen can be part of one of the league's most intriguing young big rotations going forward, especially if Iriafen can look close to her Stanford self as a shooter.

5. Golden State Valkyries - Aneesah Morrow (F, LSU)

We have a change from my last mock draft! Originally, I had the Valkyries taking Shyanne Sellers here, but the more I think of it, the more I think Golden State needs to take a chance on Aneesah Morrow.

There's a lot Morrow has to fix to be a star in the WNBA, but she has the physical tools to be one of the league's more intriguing forwards. Golden State is a team that needs to take big swings on players

6. Washington Mystics - Justė Jocytė (G, Lithuania)

Justė Jocytė has been playing professionally in France since she was 14. She's a big guard who's a bit slow at times, but she's already a veteran pro who knows how to run an offense.

Her lack of speed pushes her down draft boards a bit because it severely limits her defensive upside, but she could potentially be a great secondary creator in the WNBA.

7. Connecticut Sun - Shyanne Sellers (G, Maryland)

The Sun need essentially everything in this draft. Shyanne Sellers won't fix one of the biggest needs — point guard — but she can fill in there in a pinch. Sellers excels as a secondary ball-handler and made major strides as a 3-point shooter this past season, knocking down 40.8 percent of her 2.5 attempts per game.

8. Connecticut Sun - Ajsa Sivka (F, Slovenia)

Ajsa Sivka isn't going to be a star in the WNBA, but she can be a very good role player, someone who can play and 3-and-D role. She isn't quick enough to spend a lot of time on-ball, but she has enough skill to stick in the WNBA if she can harness her size better.

9. Los Angeles Sparks - Georgia Amoore (G, Kentucky)

Yes, the Sparks added Kelsey Plum this offseason, but they could still use more guards. Georgia Amoore is undersized, but she's a skilled shooter who could carve out a useful reserve role for this team.

10. Las Vegas Aces - Forfeited

Moving on...

11. Chicago Sky - Hailey Van Lith (G, TCU)

The NCAA Tournament turned Hailey Van Lith from a second-rounder into a first-rounder. Now, is trusting a small sample size like that a sound decision-making strategy? Probably not, but HVL showcased her growth as a playmaker in March. She's a hard-nosed player who would fit well in Chicago, where she would join former TCU teammate Angel Reese.

12. Chicago Sky - Saniya Rivers (F, NC State)

Saniya Rivers has to figure out how to shoot, as she's never shot better than 27.2 percent from deep for a season, but she can score inside and defends well. It's not a great fit for Chicago, but betting on her upside isn't the worst idea.

13. Dallas Wings - Sarah Ashlee Barker (F, Alabama)

The big loser in this mock draft after the Sky-Lynx trade is South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao. I've long projected Paopao as a first-rounder in large part due to her great shooting skill, but Hailey Van Lith's NCAA Tournament run shifted the guard order a bit. With the Sky now landing the No. 12 pick, the team likely won't go back to back with guards, and then Dallas doesn't need another on-ball guard after taking Bueckers, so Paopao drops to the second round.

Who moves into the first? Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker, who can provide some depth at the three, the team's weakest position. Barker is a player who never quits and can make big shots. Having her and Arike Ogunbowale on the same court would be a lot of fun.