WNBA MVP history: Full list of every winner by year

With the 2025 WNBA season heating up, everyone is talking about possible MVP options. Some players who have already won, players people think have gotten snubbed in the past, and first-timers. Napheesa Collier is making the strongest case at the moment. Caitlin Clark is at the top of everyone's mind as she continues to dominate on the court. A'ja Wilson could also be going for her fourth MVP trophy.
What is the WNBA MVP award?
Following the end of the regular season, a panel votes on various awards in the WNBA. Most Valuable Player is one of the awards for which they vote. This award is one of the highest honors in the league, recognizing the most impactful player for their respective team. The voters make a list of their top 5 players, and based on a points system for each placement, the player with the most overall points will be recognized as MVP.
Every WNBA MVP winner:
Year
Player
WNBA team
1997
Cynthia Cooper
Houston Comets
1998
Cynthia Cooper
Houston Comets
1999
Yolanda Griffith
Sacramento Monarchs
2000
Sheryl Swoopes
Houston Comets
2001
Lisa Leslie
Los Angeles Sparks
2002
Sheryl Swoopes
Houston Comets
2003
Lauren Jackson
Seattle Storm
2004
Lisa Leslie
Los Angeles Sparks
2005
Sheryl Swoopes
Houston Comets
2006
Lisa Leslie
Los Angeles Sparks
2007
Lauren Jackson
Seattle Storm
2008
Candace Parker
Los Angeles Sparks
2009
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
2010
Lauren Jackson
Seattle Storm
2011
Tamika Catchings
Indiana Fever
2012
Tina Charles
Connecticut Sun
2013
Candace Parker
Los Angeles Sparks
2014
Maya Moore
Minnesota Lynx
2015
Elena Delle Donne
Chicago Sky
2016
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
2017
Sylvia Fowles
Minnesota Lynx
2018
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
2019
Elena Delle Donne
Washington Mystics
2020
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
2021
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
2022
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
2023
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
2024
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
The MVP race this season has some potential to make history. If A'ja Wilson takes it home this year, she could claim the title of most MVP's with four. Putting herself above the three women who sort of passed around the honors from 2000-07, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, and Sheryl Swoopes who all have three.
A dark horse could also come in and take the crown for a team that has never had a player win before as well. A Dallas Wings player like rookie Paige Bueckers, or an Atlanta Dream player, Allisha Gray, would be history-making.
We could also see an Indiana Fever player win the franchise's second MVP trophy, if Caitlin Clark wins. Napheesa Collier could also join the elite, legendary duo of Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore as the only two Lynx players to claim the MVP title. Who will add their name to the end of the list? There are so many reasons to keep up with the tight MVP race as the season continues.