WNBA MVP history: Full list of every winner by year

With the 2025 WNBA season heating up, everyone is talking about possible MVP options. Some players who have already won, players people think have gotten snubbed in the past, and first-timers. Napheesa Collier is making the strongest case at the moment. Caitlin Clark is at the top of everyone's mind as she continues to dominate on the court. A'ja Wilson could also be going for her fourth MVP trophy.

What is the WNBA MVP award?

Following the end of the regular season, a panel votes on various awards in the WNBA. Most Valuable Player is one of the awards for which they vote. This award is one of the highest honors in the league, recognizing the most impactful player for their respective team. The voters make a list of their top 5 players, and based on a points system for each placement, the player with the most overall points will be recognized as MVP.

Every WNBA MVP winner:

Year Player WNBA team 1997 Cynthia Cooper Houston Comets 1998 Cynthia Cooper Houston Comets 1999 Yolanda Griffith Sacramento Monarchs 2000 Sheryl Swoopes Houston Comets 2001 Lisa Leslie Los Angeles Sparks 2002 Sheryl Swoopes Houston Comets 2003 Lauren Jackson Seattle Storm 2004 Lisa Leslie Los Angeles Sparks 2005 Sheryl Swoopes Houston Comets 2006 Lisa Leslie Los Angeles Sparks 2007 Lauren Jackson Seattle Storm 2008 Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks 2009 Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury 2010 Lauren Jackson Seattle Storm 2011 Tamika Catchings Indiana Fever 2012 Tina Charles Connecticut Sun 2013 Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks 2014 Maya Moore Minnesota Lynx 2015 Elena Delle Donne Chicago Sky 2016 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks 2017 Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx 2018 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm 2019 Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics 2020 A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2021 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun 2022 A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2023 Breanna Stewart New York Liberty 2024 A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces

The MVP race this season has some potential to make history. If A'ja Wilson takes it home this year, she could claim the title of most MVP's with four. Putting herself above the three women who sort of passed around the honors from 2000-07, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, and Sheryl Swoopes who all have three.

A dark horse could also come in and take the crown for a team that has never had a player win before as well. A Dallas Wings player like rookie Paige Bueckers, or an Atlanta Dream player, Allisha Gray, would be history-making.

We could also see an Indiana Fever player win the franchise's second MVP trophy, if Caitlin Clark wins. Napheesa Collier could also join the elite, legendary duo of Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore as the only two Lynx players to claim the MVP title. Who will add their name to the end of the list? There are so many reasons to keep up with the tight MVP race as the season continues.