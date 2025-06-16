Fansided

WNBA MVP history: Full list of every winner by year

The WNBA season is in full effect, and so is the MVP race. Let's take a look at every player in this exclusive club.
Jun 8, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) reacts against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
With the 2025 WNBA season heating up, everyone is talking about possible MVP options. Some players who have already won, players people think have gotten snubbed in the past, and first-timers. Napheesa Collier is making the strongest case at the moment. Caitlin Clark is at the top of everyone's mind as she continues to dominate on the court. A'ja Wilson could also be going for her fourth MVP trophy.

What is the WNBA MVP award?

Following the end of the regular season, a panel votes on various awards in the WNBA. Most Valuable Player is one of the awards for which they vote. This award is one of the highest honors in the league, recognizing the most impactful player for their respective team. The voters make a list of their top 5 players, and based on a points system for each placement, the player with the most overall points will be recognized as MVP.

Every WNBA MVP winner:

Year

Player

WNBA team

1997

Cynthia Cooper

Houston Comets

1998

Cynthia Cooper

Houston Comets

1999

Yolanda Griffith

Sacramento Monarchs

2000

Sheryl Swoopes

Houston Comets

2001

Lisa Leslie

Los Angeles Sparks

2002

Sheryl Swoopes

Houston Comets

2003

Lauren Jackson

Seattle Storm

2004

Lisa Leslie

Los Angeles Sparks

2005

Sheryl Swoopes

Houston Comets

2006

Lisa Leslie

Los Angeles Sparks

2007

Lauren Jackson

Seattle Storm

2008

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

2009

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

2010

Lauren Jackson

Seattle Storm

2011

Tamika Catchings

Indiana Fever

2012

Tina Charles

Connecticut Sun

2013

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

2014

Maya Moore

Minnesota Lynx

2015

Elena Delle Donne

Chicago Sky

2016

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

2017

Sylvia Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

2018

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

2019

Elena Delle Donne

Washington Mystics

2020

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

2021

Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun

2022

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

2023

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

2024

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

The MVP race this season has some potential to make history. If A'ja Wilson takes it home this year, she could claim the title of most MVP's with four. Putting herself above the three women who sort of passed around the honors from 2000-07, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, and Sheryl Swoopes who all have three.

A dark horse could also come in and take the crown for a team that has never had a player win before as well. A Dallas Wings player like rookie Paige Bueckers, or an Atlanta Dream player, Allisha Gray, would be history-making.

We could also see an Indiana Fever player win the franchise's second MVP trophy, if Caitlin Clark wins. Napheesa Collier could also join the elite, legendary duo of Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore as the only two Lynx players to claim the MVP title. Who will add their name to the end of the list? There are so many reasons to keep up with the tight MVP race as the season continues.

