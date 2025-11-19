With the 2026 WNBA season on the line, fans have been patiently waiting for any updates on the WNBA CBA negotiations. But I guarantee no one is waiting more anxiously than the players themselves. It's been almost two months since Napheesa Collier's bombshell press conference, where she called out the poor WNBA leadership. The players have made it clear that they are not above a sit-out if their priorities are not met. These priorities include significantly better salaries and a larger share of the revenue.

Just this week, 2025 MVP A'ja Wilson was asked about the negotiations on Good Morning America. She stated, "I think for us, it's just continuing to stand on what we believe in ... it's the WNBA, we're not gonna shake anything until we get what we want. I think we're tired of the mindset of just 'be grateful for what you have.' No... we need to have better workplaces, practice facilities..." She continued to emphasize that they're not just doing this for them; it's for the future of the league.

The deadline to negotiate a new CBA was extended from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30 after the league and the players were unable to agree. We're two weeks out from the deadline, and the W has presented a new proposal.

Latest WNBA CBA proposal

According to The Associated Press, the new proposal involves revenue sharing with a maximum salary of more than $1.1 million. It also includes a league minimum of more than $220,000, with an average of more than $460,000.

Under the current CBA, the maximum salary is just over $214,000, with a minimum of about $66,000 for players in their first two years, and about $79,000 for players in their third-plus years.

It is unclear what the revenue-sharing numbers looked like in the latest WNBA CBA proposal. Things like better flights, roster expansion, and facility standards have also been concerns brought up by players; it is also unclear if these aspects were included in this proposal.

The WNBA Players' Association has yet to make a statement about the proposal. The salary numbers are a significant improvement from what the players have been getting. But in comparison to other leagues, the numbers are still low. And the highest paid player in the league will still likely be making less per season than commissioner Cathy Engelbert, a scenario which doesn't exist in any other top-tier sport. We know the players are meeting with the league to further negotiations this week.

For right now, the league is already facing the consequences of not getting this deal done sooner. Front Office Sports reports that until the new CBA is in place, the W cannot set dates or rules for the expansion draft for their two new teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.

So, is this new proposal enough for the players, or will the stand-off continue? How much more of an impact will this have on next season? Will we see a lockout? Only time will tell, but time is running out.