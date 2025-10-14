WNBA players who may not return in 2026: Free agents, retirements and roster shake-ups to watch

Just because it’s the WNBA offseason doesn’t mean things are slowing down.

Not only does the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expire on Oct. 31, but nearly every big-name veteran player is set to become a free agent in 2026.

Further, two more expansion teams (Toronto and Portland) are entering the league, bringing the team total to 15 from 13. Are there upcoming unprecedented roster shake-ups across the WNBA?

If there’s no lockout, the 2026 offseason could be one of the most dramatic in WNBA history.

WNBA free agency

Outside of players on rookie contracts or those receiving “core” tags, most of the league — including its biggest stars — will be on the open market.

Both the Aces and the Mercury have only one player under contract for 2026.

The Las Vegas Aces closed the 2025 season with a 16-game win streak and a third WNBA title, but they and the Phoenix Mercury each have just one player under contract for 2026.

Four-time MVP A’ja Wilson is a free agent, though she and Jackie Young are expected to stay in Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd also hit free agency — and while both likely return, Loyd’s 2025 move from Seattle was itself a surprise.

In Phoenix, Alyssa Thomas — who set a WNBA record with eight triple-doubles in a season — headlines a free agent class that also includes Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper. After a surprise Finals run, the Mercury will look to retain their core.

Another one of the biggest names in free agency belongs to Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. The Lynx have no players guaranteed to return next season. Despite being a co-founder of the Unrivaled league, there’s no reason to believe Collier and the rest of the team’s core players won’t want to return and rebound from a season that was supposed to end with a title. Collier is also instrumental in the WNBPA’s CBA talks.

(It’s important to note that Collier is recovering from a brutal lower leg injury, and though there are theoretically eight months before the WNBA season starts up again, she was set to play in the second season of the Unrivaled league.)

The New York Liberty could also face a reshuffle, with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Natasha Cloud, and Sabrina Ionescu all up for new deals. With limited draft picks and several players still on rookie contracts, re-signing their stars will be a top priority.

The Seattle Storm have big decisions to make, too. Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith are both unrestricted and ineligible for the “core” designation. The Storm have just Lexie Brown and 2025 No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga under contract heading into 2026.

(A team that "cores" a player can only negotiate with that player. The player cannot sign with another team as a free agent. Further, a team can only “core” one player per free agency period, and a given player can only be "cored" three times throughout their career.)

In Dallas, a rebuild seems imminent after finishing with the league’s worst record. Arike Ogunbowale and Myisha Hines-Allen are free agents, and the Wings will look to build around 2025 No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers.

Potential retirements

The 2020 CBA’s “prioritization rule” — requiring veteran players to report to training camp on time or risk suspension — has already limited overseas play. Combined with injuries and the rise of alternative U.S. leagues like Unrivaled, several veterans may consider retirement.

Alysha Clark, 38, could be among them. After a Sixth Player of the Year award in 2023, she’s played for multiple teams and was most recently traded back to Washington. The Mystics are expected to focus on their young All-Stars: Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Brittney Sykes.

Brittney Griner, now 34 and no longer “core”-eligible, played limited minutes in Atlanta this year and may retire.

Veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, who turns 37 before the start of next season, missed most of 2025 with a torn ACL but has said she plans to return. The Sky, who finished 10–34, will look to rebuild around Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Hailey Van Lith.

Coaching vacancies

The Liberty, Wings, and Storm all enter the offseason with coaching vacancies. New York’s decision to part ways with Sandy Brondello — the winningest coach in franchise history — raised eyebrows after a disappointing 2025 postseason.

Dallas dismissed Chris Koclanes after a disappointing 10-win season, while Seattle opted not to renew Noelle Quinn’s contract. Expansion teams Portland and Toronto are also seeking their inaugural head coaches.

With the CBA expiring, major stars entering free agency, and expansion around the corner, the 2026 WNBA offseason promises more headlines than ever — so grab some popcorn.