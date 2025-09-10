WNBA Playoff Bracket 2025 matchups, dates and TV info

The time has finally come for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. With the regular season ending, the top eight teams have punched their tickets and locked in their final placements in the standings. First, let's take a look at the TV schedule for Round 1.

WNBA Playoffs TV schedule for round 1

First Round Date/Time How to Watch Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 14, 1:00 p.m ET ESPN Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 14, 3:00 p.m ET ABC Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 14, 5:00 p.m ET ESPN Game 1 Sunday, Sept. 14, 10:00 p.m ET ESPN Game 2 Tuesday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m ET ESPN Game 2 Tuesday, Sept. 16, 9:30 p.m ET ESPN Game 2 Wednesday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m ET ESPN Game 2 Wednesday, Sept. 17, 9:30 p.m ET ESPN Game 3 (If Necessary) Thursday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m ET ESPN2 Game 3 (If Necessary) Thursday, Sept. 18, 9:30 p.m ET ESPN2 Game 3 (If Necessary) Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m ET ESPN2 Game 3 (If Necessary) Friday, Sept. 19, 9:30 p.m ET ESPN2

The WNBA Playoff semi-finals kick off with Game 1's on Sunday, Sept. 21, and potential Game 5's on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The Finals will begin with Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 3, and run through Friday, Oct. 17, for a potential Game 7.

Now, let's take a look at the WNBA Playoff matchups for round 1.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm

With the No. 1 seeding, the Minnesota Lynx are a favorite to win the WNBA Title this year. However, this matchup could throw a wrench into their plans, as their regular-season meetings were split 2-2. While the Lynx might have the potential league MVP on their squad in Napheesa Collier, the Storm have some weapons of their own. Including Nneka Ogwumike, who is averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The Lynx will also have to watch out for Skylar Diggins, who had a monster game in Seattle's latest win vs Minnesota, recording 23 points. Despite being the 1 seed vs the 8 seed, I could absolutely see this series going to Game 3.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu has missed a few games recently, but assuming she will be back for the playoffs — this should be a great series. These two teams just competed in late August, where the Mercury were able to pull out an 80-63 W, but again, Ionescu was unavailable. But, Phoenix's 'Big 3' of Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, and Kahleah Copper put on a show — recording a combined 50 points. They will be hard to contain — especially in the playoffs, so this should be a close series.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever have somehow snuck their way into these playoffs despite the ridiculous amount of injuries they have faced this season. That being said, I am not sure how far they get in these playoffs. For one, Caitlin Clark officially announced she will not return this season. And, secondly, the Aces are not the team I would want to be facing. The Aces are on an absolute heater and are going to be incredibly hard to stop. A'ja Wilson is playing her best basketball of the season, recently recording back-to-back 31-point games — including one against No. 1 seed Minnesota. But maybe Indiana can have itself a mini Cinderella story amid a brutal season.

Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries

This matchup might be the one I am most excited for. Both of these teams locked in late during the regular season, not only securing their playoff spots, but also proving they could be real contenders. The Valkyries are on a high after becoming the first WNBA expansion team to make the playoffs in their first year — and I am sure they don't want it to be a one-series run. It will take good performances from their star players like Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 17.5 points per game, and Allisha Gray, who is averaging 18.6 points per game. Although the Valks have some weapons of their own - like Most Improved Player frontrunner, Veronica Burton, who is averaging 12 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. I have a feeling this will be must-watch TV.