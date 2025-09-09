WNBA Playoff Format explained: Seeds, series lengths and tiebreakers

The 2025 WNBA regular season ends on Sept.11, and the playoffs open Sept. 14.

The Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, and Phoenix Mercury have all clinched a spot and will host first-round games. The Lynx have also secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed.

The Indiana Fever, Golden State Valkyries, and New York Liberty have also clinched playoff spots. The Liberty are looking to defend their title from last season.

That means there is one more spot up for grabs between the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Tuesday’s WNBA playoff clinching/elimination scenarios, per the league:



Seattle clinches a playoff spot with a win or a Los Angeles loss



Los Angeles is eliminated with a loss or a Seattle win — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) September 9, 2025

The Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky, and Washington Mystics have been eliminated from the playoff race.

Seeding might not be locked in until the regular season’s final games wrap up on Sept. 11.

Home-court advantage always goes to the higher seed in each round.

🚨 WNBA STANDINGS UPDATE 🚨



▪️#2 LVA up to 14 consecutive wins

▪️#5 NYL, #6 GSV, and #7 IND clinch playoff spots

▪️ONE PLAYOFF SPOT LEFT WHO WILL CLINCH: #8 SEA or #9 LAS?



Download the WNBA App for more.

📲 https://t.co/DkKbDDZiPf pic.twitter.com/EMkvNHA2f2 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 8, 2025

How many reams make the WNBA Playoffs?

There are 13 WNBA teams, one more than last season after the Golden State Valkyries joined as an expansion team. The top eight teams qualify overall based on their record, regardless of conference.

How are the teams seeded?

Teams are seeded No. 1 through No. 8 based on regular-season record.

What if there are tiebreakers?

The first playoff tiebreaker is decided by comparing the head-to-head record among tied teams. The team with the better record against the other tied team gets the advantage.

If two teams are still tied, the team with the better winning percentage against all teams that finished the season with a .500 or better record gets the higher seed..

Still a tie? The point differential in head-to-head games decides the edge.

If more than two teams are tied, then as many teams will be eliminated at each step. As soon as one or more teams are eliminated at any step, the process must begin again from the first step, according to the WNBA.

What is the format by round?

The first round (or the quarterfinals) is a best-of-3 series. The higher seeds host Games 1 and 2, and the lower seed then hosts Game 3 if necessary.

Matchups:

1 vs 8

2 vs 7

3 vs 6

4 vs 5

The semifinals moved to a best-of-5 series. However, the bracket does not reseed. The winner of No. 1 vs No. 8 plays the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5. The winner of No. 2 vs No. 7 plays the winner of No. 3 vs No. 6. Again, the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary).

The WNBA Finals are a best-of-5 series. The higher seed has the same hosting advantage (Games 1, 2, and 5 at home).