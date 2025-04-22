WNBA power rankings show Caitlin Clark, Fever still have a long way to go

Training camps kick off next week, and before we know it, the WNBA season will be starting. With the draft behind us and rosters starting to take a little more shape, let's rank the best teams heading into the 2025 season.

1. New York Liberty

The defending champions used the offseason to level up, getting Natasha Cloud in a trade to replace Courtney Vandersloot. With Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu all back as well, most of their championship core is intact. While Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is out for the foreseeable future, the additions of Marine Johannes and Leonie Fiebich will help fill that gap. Expect the Liberty to start right where they left off.

2. Minnesota Lynx

The other half of the WNBA Finals series from last season did not need to do much in the offseason, since their core was still under contract. They ended up trading for Karlie Samuelson, probably their most significant offseason move. With Napheesa Collier playing better than ever at Unrivaled over the winter, the Lynx are poised to have another great season, and another shot at a championship.

3. Las Vegas Aces

While the Aces missed their chance at the three-peat, they are still in this top-tier of WNBA teams fighting for the title. Another team that kept most of its core intact, the biggest change in their roster was the trade of Kelsey Plum for Jewell Loyd. Loyd did not have the greatest season in Seattle last year, but the Olympic and World Champion is skilled beyond measure and will benefit from a change in scenery. With A'ja Wilson's record-breaking season last year and her ability to continue unlocking new parts of her game, Vegas is going to continue to be elite this season.

4. Phoenix Mercury

While the previous teams stayed the same over the offseason, the Phoenix Mercury experienced a complete overhaul of personnel. Diana Taurasi announced her retirement and Brittney Griner moved to Atlanta as a free agent to start. The Mercury then added Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sami Whitcomb. Kahleah Copper is the only remaining member of last year's core. While this team is untested, it's full of talented players who have proved themselves and can compete with the best.

5. Seattle Storm

Seattle had a successful offseason despite moving on from Jewell Loyd, the last member of the Loyd, Stewart, Bird championship core. Along with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike, the Storm re-signed Gabby Williams, got Lexie Brown in a trade, and brought back Alysha Clark. Ezi Magbegor is still on contract, and they drafted Dominique Malonga No. 2 overall in the draft, the 6-foot-6 French phenom the final piece in this intriguing Storm core. A mix of experience, international talent and young potential will lead the Storm this season.

6. Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever left Caitlin Clark's rookie season with a blueprint of how to proceed in order to capitalize on their star. They added experience in DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, along with re-signing Kelsey Mitchell. The remaining core of last year's team in Clark, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull will now have mentorship in these talented players. The big upgrade though was in the hiring of Steph White as head coach. Expect the Fever to continue to put the pieces together this season, inching closer to their full potential as a full team with Clark leading them.

7. Atlanta Dream

Another busy offseason team, the Dream are another franchise heading into this season with a new head coach. Karl Smesko is entering the league from the NCAA, and got right to work attracting free agents like Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones. It will be a new-look, new-system, experimental year for the Atlanta Dream.

8. Dallas Wings

New Dallas general manager Curt Miller fully overhauled this team over the winter, building everything around No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. Bueckers will come in and make an immediate impact alongside Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington and the rest of the Wings mixed bag of players. It will be interesting to see how this team performs, but the talent is there on paper. Similar to the Fever last season, surely they will evaluate Bueckers' adjustment to the WNBA and take notes for next season.

9. Los Angeles Sparks

The LA Sparks are a team trying to figure out their identity, but they seem to be getting closer. Cameron Brink should be back this season to join Rickea Jackson, and the team has now added Kelsey Plum to the fold to add veteran experience with Dearica Hamby. They could be one of those teams that teeters in and out of a playoff spot.

10. Chicago Sky

Year two of Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso should be exciting, as the Sky worked to add some veteran pieces around their young talent. Courtney Vandersloot is back, and the Sky traded for Ariel Atkins to add some experience as well. They are a team that could outperform this ranking, but also still have some pieces to figure out before being back in the playoff conversation.

11. Washington Mystics

It's rebuilding time in Washington, but they are on a great path. Their young core of Shakira Austin, Aaliyah Edwards along with their three high draft picks in Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore could turn into a great team. They will likely hang out in the lottery part of the standings this season, and get another great pick next year. Rebuilding is a process, but the Mystics are doing it at a great time with all the excellent talent coming into the league these days.

12. Connecticut Sun

When you think of all movement in the top-middle section of these rankings, the Sun ended up being the casualty of those moves. They lost their entire starting five from last season in trades and free agency signings, only holding on to Marina Mabrey in all of it. Mabrey has even requested a trade out, but the Sun don't seem keen on honoring that request. Yet, these losses make Connecticut a pretty good landing place for young players as they is opportunity to develop and carve out a lasting place in the league.

13. Golden State Valkyries

The WNBA's newest team gets the final spot, mostly because there is no evidence to prove otherwise. The Valkyries are putting together a roster full of international talent, young stars, and some veterans to help guide them. It will take some time to form a team identity and put the pieces together, but for now it's just exciting to have a new team to root for.