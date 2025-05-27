WNBA Power Rankings: Las Vegas Aces are falling like a stone

It's time for another edition of WNBA Power Rankings. These rankings are based on the performances of teams so far, NOT their potential for the rest of the season or playoffs.

1. New York Liberty (3-0)

The reigning champs have had a great start to their season, but are extremely even with Minnesota when it comes to power rankings. After looking through each team's games, New York gets the edge here for beating Las Vegas by as much as New York did. The Liberty just look so cohesive this season, and better than they did last season. They had a close game against the Indiana Fever over the weekend, but continued their trend from last season of performing well in clutch game situations. They are one of two teams who are still undefeated this season.

2. Minnesota Lynx (4-0)

The other team sitting undefeated still are the Minnesota Lynx, who have won four games. Some of them have been close, but again the experience and talent of the Lynx have allowed them to close games effectively. Napheesa Collier is currently leading the MVP race as well, and the team will soon welcome back Kayla McBride, which will only help them more.

3. Seattle Storm (3-1)

Seattle's absolute end-to-end domination of the Las Vegas Aces from the weekend boosted them up into the top tier of these rankings. The way they were not only able to capitalize on Vegas's defensive struggles, but also be consistent on offense had them leading by 20+ for most of the game. Gabby Williams has been playing incredibly to start the season, and Seattle having her for the full season this year is such a win for them. The Storm just looks energized, are communicating, and everyone is contributing. That depth will help them out down the stretch.

4. Indiana Fever (2-2)

The Fever had a few unlucky breaks this past week in close game situations, which is just sometimes how it goes. Unfortunately, that meant they lost two games by two points or less in games against the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty. That inability to close these games, and also having to often mount comebacks in the second half, hasn't boded well for the team. They have an easier schedule coming up, but will now face at least the next two weeks without their star, as Caitlin Clark will be out with a quad strain.

5. Phoenix Mercury (3-1)

While Phoenix won a game against the LA Sparks in the past week, they also lost another game against Seattle. After beating Seattle in their season opener, losing to them just a week later can either mean they had a bad day, or it was Seattle that underperformed in that first meeting. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas have been playing quite well though, and the team anxiously awaits the return of Kahleah Copper.

6. Las Vegas Aces (2-2)

The 2022 and 2023 WNBA Champions looked a little rocky last season, but many still knew they were capable of winning a championship. That may not be the case this season. The team's defense is struggling to start the season, and they aren't making up with it by playing their normal brand of crushing offense. Starting center Kiah Stokes hasn't scored a single point in four games so far, and A'ja Wilson has been held to 20.8 points per game so far after averaging 26.9 points per game last season. Jewell Loyd showed some promise with her shooting to start their game against Seattle, but went cold soon after. This team does not have the same energy they have been bringing since 2022 at the moment.

7. Atlanta Dream (3-2)

The Atlanta Dream have been a team of pros and cons in their first five games. They went 1-1 in back-to-back games against Indiana, and beat both Dallas and Connecticut, which makes sense. They also lost their first game against Washington, which did not make sense. New team, new coach, new system, it takes time to put the pieces together. They are definitely giving middle-of-the-pack vibes at the moment.

8. Washington Mystics (2-3)

Maybe one of the most shocking performances of the season so far has been the way the Mystics have started their year. Not only did they win their first two games (against formidible opponents), but even their losses have been close. They are also incredibly fun to watch, as their rookies step up to the plate and truly compete with players with much more experience than them.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (2-3)

The LA Sparks have won against teams worse than them, lost against teams better than them, and also have a loss to Golden State. Overall, just kind of meh. They lost Rae Burrell to a knee injury that will have her out until mid-June at least. Rickea Jackson suffered a concussion last week, and the team is still waiting for Cam Brink to make her return from ACL surgery. Makes sense they aren't really playing up to their full potential as injuries have already effected their roster.

10. Golden State Valkyries (2-1)

Not shocking with an expansion team, but Golden State has been a little confusing. They go through long stretches of ice-cold shooting droughts, but also have the experience to go on runs and that's won them two games. That experience may not be in WNBA, but these international players can hoop. It'll be interesting to see this team continue to build their identity.

11. Dallas Wings (0-4)

Oh, Dallas. Unable to win a game so far, despite coming close many times, Dallas seems to be in a rut. Their offence needs some retooling, and certain fears that were being voiced before the WNBA Draft seem to be coming true. It's not that they shouldn't have drafted Paige Bueckers, THAT is being proved to be the right move. The fears were how Arike Ogunbowale would adjust to playing with someone with Paige's specific skillset, and well... it's been rough at times. Arike is shooting 28.6% from the field and 21.4% from three in four games.

12. Connecticut Sun (0-4)

Not overly shocking, but the Sun have yet to win a game this season. They just don't have the leading talent to win games against teams like Minnesota, Las Vegas and others. The team is just starting a long road to rebuilding (possibly relocating?) and these results aren't exactly unexpected.

13. Chicago Sky (0-3)

To think that 1) the Sky traded away the No. 3 pick in the 2025 Draft, only for that pick to turn into Sonia Citron and 2) the Sky don't even own their first-round pick in NEXT year's draft. What a disaster for the Sky, who somehow thought that it was better to go all-in on veteran talent instead of just accepting where they were at and focusing on the future. Sonia Citron would have been EXACTLY what this Sky team needed for the future. Nothing they can do about that now though, but Chicago started this season with the worst point differential in league history. They built a team of shooters that aren't making those shots, and all of that is on display whenever they take the floor.