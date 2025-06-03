WNBA Power Rankings: Liberty are separating from the pack

Time for another week of WNBA power rankings! These rankings reflect the current status of these teams and are not a prediction of where they will end up by the playoffs.

1. New York Liberty (7-0)

With every game they play in the 2025 season, the New York Liberty just look better and better. They absolutely crushed the Connecticut Sun over the weekend, winning 100-52, a 48-point victory against the Sun. They remain undefeated heading into the new week, and with games against the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky next up for them, could approach the 10-0 mark very soon.

2. Minnesota Lynx (7-0)

The Minnesota Lynx are also still undefeated at 7-0, and despite maybe not beating teams by 48 points, also look great. They have an impressive four road wins to start the season, and will continue their road trip against the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings this week. They were able to win in the one game Napheesa Collier missed with injury as well, another good sign for the Lynx. Being able to survive without your star is the sign of depth on a team.

3. Atlanta Dream (5-2)

The Atlanta Dream shoot up in power rankings this week on an impressive 4-game winning streak over the past week. Most impressive of their four wins was the latest one against the Seattle Storm, where Rhyne Howard scored 33 points to lead the Dream to victory. As they settle into their new roster and coaching staff, the Dream continue to look more cohesive and strong on the court.

4. Las Vegas Aces (4-2)

Despite a wonky start, the Aces had a winning week. They were able to avenge their embarrassing loss against the Seattle Storm with a win over the weekend, and A'ja Wilson scored 35 points in their win against the LA Sparks on Friday. Wilson has led the team in scoring in every game but one, and while the team still has a depth issue to solve, along with tightening up defense, they seem to be on a better track.

5. Phoenix Mercury (5-2)

The Mercury have had the benefit of an easy schedule to start the season, other than a game against the Minnesota Lynx. They have split 1-1 with the Seattle Storm, and will face the Lynx again to start this next week. Unfortunately, it seems like the injury bug has started to get into the team, as Alyssa Thomas has already missed a game and Kahleah Copper is still out after having a minor knee procedure. Yet, Satou Sabally has been leading the pack. Luckily for the Mercury, now is not the time to peak.

6. Seattle Storm (3-4)

Rough week for the Storm, as they lost three games in a row and slide back down the power rankings. They were able to come back against Vegas, though, and a fumble of their final play was the only thing between an overtime session with the Aces. Erica Wheeler has been playing incredibly as their 6th woman, and would have had the ball in that final play against Vegas if she hadn't fallen. Gabby WIlliams is also having a great season, and what was hopefully just a bad week will be forgotten as the Storm try to get back in the winning column.

7. Indiana Fever (2-4)

The Caitlin Clark-less stretch has been rough for Indiana, no way to sugarcoat it. They've lost both games since Clark was ruled out for a two-week stretch to rest a strained quad muscle. Their offense is struggling without Clark's shot-making, and their lack of depth when it comes to a ball-handler, playmaker, and high-volume scorer is evident. Plus, both Syd Colson and Sophie Cunningham went down with injuries over the past week. The team has signed Aari McDonald to a hardship contract for the week ahead, but Clark will still be out.

8. Washington Mystics (3-4)

The Mystics continue to impress as a young team, and record aside, are just fun to watch. Sonia Citron became the first rookie of the 2025 class to reach 100 points, and she is thriving as a starting option for this Mystics team. In a season with zero expectations for this franchise, the fact that they are ahead of "schedule" rebuilding-wise is fascinating. While wins and losses aren't top of mind when it comes to this team, they are performing well enough to be on the edge of playoff talks.

9. Golden State Valkyries (2-4)

Another team with lower expectations, the Valkyries have been playing decent this week. They had a close game against New York over the weekend, and continue to give higher ranked teams a run for their money. It has not resulted in many wins, but generally the Valkyries have some high points that raise their rankings. Notably, their international players are intriguing prospects to watch.

10. Chicago Sky (2-4)

Chicago finally got their first win of the season over the weekend, following that up with a second win right after. There are still many, many concerns with this team, but the two wins give them a little boost. That should be good for morale, and with Ariel Atkins finally seeming to be gaining some momentum on the court, maybe Chicago can continue to put something together.

11. Los Angeles Sparks (2-6)

The Sparks get a lower ranking for two main reasons: they've lost three games in a row, and they have been underperforming. With two good players in Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, the team should look better than they do currently. Hopefully Cam Brink is in the process of returning to action as well, especially as their other young star in Rickea Jackson has been in and out of the lineup with her own injuries.

12. Dallas Wings (1-6)

Dallas also got their first win in the past week or so, beating Connecticut at home on a great game from Paige Bueckers. Other than that, it's been loss after loss for the Wings, who can't seem to find balance in their offense. Arike Ogunbowale is shooting 36 percent from the field this season, a number that was below the 30 percent range before this last week. Obviously, seeing that number go up is great for Dallas, but they need to figure out how to turn that into wins.

13. Connecticut Sun (1-6)

Another team who won for the first time this weekend, Connecticut is finally in the win column. Unfortunately, they were then slammed with a 48-point loss against the New York Liberty on Sunday. It was not pretty at all, and they just did not have any match for the Liberty's juggernaut roster.