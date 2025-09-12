WNBA Power Rankings: Lynx, Aces finish the season in a tier of their own

For today’s WNBA Power Rankings, the final ones of the season, we are going to be breaking down the WNBA teams into two categories. First, the playoff teams, in order of who seems most likely to be able to win a championship in just over a month. After that, we will turn to the lottery teams, sorting them in order of who has the best draft odds, and make a few guesses on what they may do with those picks.

WNBA Playoff Teams

1. Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx clinched the No. 1 seed in the official standings weeks ago, and head into the WNBA playoffs with a favorable matchup. In the first round, they will meet the Golden State Valkyries, the first-year franchise that defied the odds by even making it into the playoffs. Favorites in that series, they will continue to have homecourt advantage for the rest of their playoff run. With the newly minted 50-40-90 Napheesa Collier leading them, as well as chemistry and a thirst for Finals revenge, the Lynx have all the tools they need to win a championship.

2. Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces peaked at the perfect time, winning their last 16 games of the season consecutively, heading into the playoffs. They didn’t like being called washed, and surged in the standings to a No. 2 seed. Unfortunately, they don’t get an easy first-round match-up per se, given that the Seattle Storm are much better than their No. 7 seed suggests. Still, the momentum they have, plus the craving to get back on top, not to mention the fact that they have A’ja Wilson on their side, means they have a great shot at a championship in 2025.

3. New York Liberty

This is where we go off book, and the Liberty actually have the No. 5 seed in the WNBA playoffs. They missed their shot at homecourt advantage in the first round due to injuries and bad luck. Still, I think the reigning champs turn it on for the playoffs. They play Phoenix in the first round, the team that lost their last regular season game to the Dallas Wings. New York has the talent and experience to beat every one of these playoff teams, as they’ve done it before.

4. Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream are real playoff contenders for the first time in many seasons, and could really cause a splash in the status quo. With players with experience in these moments like Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, plus the pure star power of the rest of their roster, the Dream are looking great. Plus, they have a fantastic coach in Karl Smesko who will lead the ship.

5. Phoenix Mercury

While the Mercury are used to big moments like this as a franchise, it’s the first playoff run for this edition of the team. Alyssa Thomas took the Connecticut Sun to many WNBA Finals and semifinals games, but was never able to hoist the championship. Kahleah Copper knows what it’s like from her run in Chicago in 2021, but the rest of the roster doesn’t. They’ve been great at times and flopped in others, but will the weight of the moment be just what they need to push through a long playoff run?

6. Seattle Storm

The Storm may have fallen from their top-four spot from earlier in the season, but that doesn't mean they are counted out just yet. A first-round series against Las Vegas is tough, but you only need two wins to move on. There is a chance for this feisty Storm team, which can show up big in big moments.

7. Golden State Valkyries

The rookies are in the playoffs, and it’s amazing! Unfortunately, they won’t play their sole home playoff game in their home arena, given that Chase Center was already booked when they made the playoffs. Really, just more proof that no one expected them to be here. They have a tough match-up in the first round against the Minnesota Lynx, but the Valkyries have delivered some harsh upsets this season, so who knows.

8. Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever had high hopes this season, but after Caitlin Clark announced that she would not be able to return to playing form soon enough to join the Fever in the playoffs, their hopes fizzled. Add on the injuries to Syd Colson, Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham and Chloe Bibby, and the Fever are missing a ton of the core players they thought they would have going into the season. They’ll face a tough Atlanta Dream team in the first round as well.

WNBA Lottery Teams:

1. Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings have gotten away with having the best Draft Odds again, with a 40 percent chance of securing the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row. If that happens, they will have multiple incredible options to choose from. You could go with the 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts and take a chance on a franchise-leading frontcourt player. You could even reunite UConn National Champions Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. That’s the beauty of picking first, you have every option.

2. Chicago Sky (Minnesota Lynx)

The Chicago Sky have the second-best odds at getting the No. 1 pick, 25 percent chance. The kicker here is that they don’t own their pick. In a previous trade, the Sky traded this particular pick to the Minnesota Lynx. That means the Lynx could very well win a championship and then immediately go ahead and pick in the top-two of the 2026 Draft.

3. Los Angeles Sparks (Seattle Storm)

When the Los Angeles Sparks were eliminated from playoff contention, they surged ahead into the third-best Draft Odds. Another team that does not own their first-round pick, the Sparks will have to give up a potential No. 3 pick to the Storm. They only have a 17 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick this time, meaning that they may have to watch it go to Dallas yet again.

4. Washington Mystics

The second team in the lottery to own their own pick is the Washington Mystics. Whether they will keep this pick or trade it away is unknown, given that they have a ton of rookie talent already on their roster. Do they add another lottery pick to the mix, or trade it away for a more seasoned player? Lots of options here for the Mystics.

5. Connecticut Sun (Chicago Sky)

While the Sun had a rough season this time around, the WNBA calculator Draft Odds are based on a team’s last two seasons’ results. Since the Sun were a contending playoff team last year, they only have a 7 percent chance at a No. 1 pick for 2026. They don’t even own this pick, though; it belongs to the Chicago Sky. At least Chicago will have a lottery pick in the end, but it’s looking like it won’t be as good as their own potential top-2 pick.