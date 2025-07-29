WNBA Power Rankings: Sparks surge, Fever stay afloat and the Lynx remain on top

It was a strange week in the WNBA: trap games, injuries, and back-to-back games all affecting the Power Rankings as we head into the 2025 WNBA Playoff push.

1. Minnesota Lynx (22-5)

Did Minnesota lose its first home game of the season this weekend to Atlanta? Yes. Are they still the strongest team in the WNBA, regardless? Also yes. The Lynx have a four-game lead over the New York Liberty in the official standings, their efforts from earlier in the season paying off. Their minor setback against Atlanta was not even enough to push them lower in the power rankings, because it seems every team had a weird week.

2. Phoenix Mercury (16-9)

Phoenix gets the edge over New York this week because of two back-to-back losses from the Liberty. It was tough to weigh the significance of this over the fact that New York won over Phoenix last week as well, but ultimately, two losses are worse than one. The addition of DeWanna Bonner as well as the continued chemistry between Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper are boosting the Mercury, and Alyssa Thomas is playing MVP caliber basketball.

3. New York Liberty (17-8)

Injuries caused the New York Liberty to lose two straight over the weekend, including a huge loss in Breanna Stewart. Luckily, Stewart shouldn't be out too long, and the team is anticipating the arrival of Emma Messeman to their lineup.

4. Atlanta Dream (15-10)

Atlanta returns to the top four after breaking the Minnesota Lynx's home game win streak. This is impressive despite them missing Rhyne Howard from injury, and their defense stifled the Lynx. They have a little bit of a gap to overcome if they want to threaten the top-3 though.

5. Seattle Storm (16-11)

Seattle may have lost a game against Dallas last week, but they recovered with a commanding win over Connecticut on Monday. Skylar Diggins scored a triple-double, with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in that win. Again, a little bit of a gap between them and the top-3, but the Storm are holding strong just below that with Atlanta.

6. Indiana Fever (14-12)

Indiana continues to play without Caitlin Clark, who is out indefinitely with another groin injury. Despite missing their star, Indiana has managed to stay afloat and is currently holding their playoff position. Of course, they'd love to get Clark back ASAP, but a rested and healthy Clark would be a huge playoff asset to them no matter where they end up in the standings.

7. Los Angeles Sparks (11-14)

The Sparks are on an impressive 5-game winning streak, and will welcome back Cameron Brink to the lineup this week after the No. 2 pick from 2024 has been out for a year. That five-game streak includes a win against New York, but also has helped the Sparks as they attempt to make a playoff push in the second half of the season.

8. Washington Mystics (12-13)

A loss against the Mercury, a win against the Storm, you never know when the young Mystics are going to pop up and win a big game. It's been fun to see this team find an identity with younger players, and the fact that they are in a playoff position currently is impressive. With teams like Los Angeles surging, the Mystics will have to work hard to maintain this current positioning.

9. Las Vegas Aces (13-13)

The Aces lost a rough game against the Lynx, but then beat the Wings shortly after. Pretty indicative of the Aces' season. Hot and cold, and overall confusing. They feel inevitable in the sense that if they suddenly went on a huge run, it wouldn't be too shocking either. Still, they are struggling to maintain a .500 record.

10. Golden State Valkyries (11-13)

For a team that came into the season with zero expectations, the Valkyries have been super fun to follow. Yet, their loss to the Connecticut Sun this week obviously hurts them a little more than a loss would if it were against a team higher in standing. Still, they remain in the playoff picture as we head into August.

11. Dallas Wings (8-19)

Dallas had a fantastic showing against New York on Monday night, beating them 92-82 in a wire-to-wire victory. Yet, that only brought them to eight wins on the season. It's still nice to see them continuing to improve, though. They also have the presumed Rookie of the Year in Paige Bueckers.

12. Chicago Sky (7-18)

The Chicago Sky have been without Angel Reese this week, who has been out with a back injury. The result has been five-straight losses and a drop to 12th place in the official standings.

13. Connecticut Sun (4-21)

Not much to explain here. The Sun did win a game last week over the Golden State Valkyries, but they continue their path to the lottery.