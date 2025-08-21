WNBA Power Rankings: Teams are officially getting eliminated from playoff contention

As the playoff race in the WNBA tightens, some teams are learning their fate for the season. As team officially clinch or lose a playoff spot, the reality of what the postseason will look like gets clearer. Let's take a look at how this has affected the playoff race.

1. Minnesota Lynx (28-6) X

The big X means they officially have their spot in the playoffs booked! While the Minnesota Lynx haven't also clinched the No. 1 seed yet, it's looking likely they will. With a 6.5 game lead over the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream, it will be hard for either team to catch up with less than 10 games remaining in the regular season. They've comfortably held this spot for most of the season, but the real test starts in the postseason. Luckily, they can just focus on preparing for that now.

2. New York Liberty (22-13)

The New York Liberty got their first win against the Minnesota Lynx this season over the weekend, despite their injured roster. While it was not enough to sail past them in the standings, it was a nice reminder that they can still beat the team they saw in the WNBA Finals last year. A playoff berth is likely on the horizon for this team. They could also see the return of Breanna Stewart this upcoming week, which would be huge for their playoff push.

3. Las Vegas Aces (22-14)

This week, a hot new bombshell enters the top four. The Las Vegas Aces have been on a tear in the last few weeks and have won eight straight games. A'ja Wilson has made herself known in the WNBA MVP race (which she always does) by hauling her team back into contention for home court advantage. It's a complete 180 from the struggles of the first half of the season, which felt inevitable from Wilson's team. They are threatening Phoenix for the 4th seed in the official standings. They get the third spot in these rankings this week due to beating the Atlanta Dream this week... felt right.

4. Atlanta Dream (22-13)

Fighting for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA's official standings, along with the Liberty, is the Atlanta Dream, who have had quite the week. They were in Canada last Friday, playing the Seattle Storm in the WNBA's first-ever international regular-season game, which they lost by one possession to the Storm. While the game was designated as a Dream home game, its location in the Pacific Northwest made it lean heavily to Seattle fans. Then, they were beaten by the surging Las Vegas Aces on the road. They'll need to brush that off and move on, though, given the race they are in.

5. Phoenix Mercury (21-13)

The Mercury are barely holding on to their No.4 spot in the official standings, but fall in these power rankings. It's hard to look better than a team on an eight-game winning streak, and the Aces are threatening the Mercury's quest for home court advantage in the playoffs. It's also an intriguing place to be in the standings, given the 4-5 matchup of the first round of playoff action. It could very well turn out that the Aces and Mercury play each other in the first round.

6. Indiana Fever (19-16)

Another team just barely holding onto their place in the standings is the Indiana Fever, who have maybe had the worst injury luck in the league this season. Which is saying a lot, given the amount of injuries we are seeing in 2025. They have lost Syd Colson, Aari McDonald and now Sophie Cunningham for the rest of the season officially. While Caitlin Clark has not been officially shut down for the year, she has been out since July 15 with a groin strain, and it was also announced recently that she suffered a bone bruise on August 7 during training. The team has no updates on a timeline for return for Clark.

7. Golden State Valkyries (18-17)

The little Valkyries that could. The Golden State Valkyries' dream first franchise season continues as they battle for a playoff spot, one they could very well be awarded. They also have a contender for the league's Most Improved Player on their team, as Veronica Burton has had a career season. Can it last though? With only one game separating the Valkyries at 7 and the Sparks at 9 in the official standings, this playoff race may come down to the final days of the season.

8. Seattle Storm (18-18)

Seattle is working to repair the damage from a losing skid that took them from a solid playoff spot to a spot on the cusp of contention. They snapped that streak in Canada last Friday in front of a hyped up crowd, which had to be good for team morale. Despite the recent struggles, the Storm still seem united and at ease. Based on comments in Vancouver last week, the team is leaning heavily on the veteran leadership of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (17-18)

The Sparks secured a very lucky one-point victory at home against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night, despite a 44-point game from Paige Bueckers. That isn't the end of their challenge though, as they sit on the edge of making the playoffs and not making the playoffs... again. Doesn't help that the teams currently in this group are the "better than their record" Storm and the Valkyries, who have the season series over the Sparks.

10. Washington Mystics (16-19)

The last team on this list before the officially eliminated group, the Mystics will likely join those ranks soon. After trading away both Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards, the team has dipped out of the playoff race with eyes on the offseason. Some rebuilding and free agency will help this team go from young potential to solid playoff contenders.

11. Dallas Wings (9-27) O

The big O means they have zero chance of making the playoffs and have been mathematically eliminated from contention. Despite a monster 44-point game from Paige Bueckers against the Sparks, the team lost by one single point. Scoring over half of the Wings' total points in that game, Bueckers needs some offensive help. Hopefully the Wings can deal with that in the offseason.

12. Chicago Sky (8-26) O

Another team mathematically eliminated, the Chicago Sky. Not shocking, given the season they have had, and their inability to string wins together. They have lost five games in a row now, not their longest streak, but still rough. All of this also shines a light on their poor planning given they traded away the No. 3 overall pick in 2025 and also their first-round pick for 2026. If the Chicago Sky are awarded the No. 1 overall pick in 2026, it will go to the Minnesota Lynx.

13. Connecticut Sun (7-27) O

The first team mathematically eliminated from contention was the Connecticut Sun. They were able to sneak in a win last week, but it doesn't help their situation. They are also the center of news off the court on their potential sale. It's a murky situation given the team and the WNBA league office are not in agreement in where this team should move.