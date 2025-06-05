What is the WNBA record for longest winning streak to start a season?

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are doing something truly unprecedented — both teams are undefeated to start the 2025 WNBA season.

While it may not be shocking to see last year’s WNBA Finals participants dominating again, professional sports has a way of rewriting expectations, and these hot starts are raising legitimate questions about where these teams could rank in the pantheon of WNBA greatness.

Lynx's red-hot start behind Napheesa Collier

The Minnesota Lynx (8-0) have looked nearly unstoppable, riding the elite play of Napheesa Collier, who is putting together a potential MVP campaign. Collier is averaging 25.1 points and 8.7 rebounds and shooting 53 percent from the field, 41 percent from 3, and 91 percent from the line

If she maintains this pace, she’ll become just the second player in WNBA history to average a 50/40/90 shooting season — a feat last achieved by Elena Delle Donne in 2019.

Liberty pick up right where they left off

The defending champion New York Liberty (7-0) are off to an equally dominant start, led by their championship-caliber “Big Three” — Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

The Liberty currently boast both the best offensive and defensive ratings in the WNBA — and not by slim margins. Their well-rounded roster is clicking on all cylinders, showing no signs of regression after their 2024 title run.

What’s the WNBA record for best season start?

The longest undefeated start to a WNBA season belongs to the 2016 Minnesota Lynx, who opened their season 13-0. That team, headlined by Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, won seven of those games by double digits before narrowly losing to the Los Angeles Sparks. Fittingly, the Sparks and Lynx would go on to meet in the WNBA Finals, with L.A. claiming the title in five games.

The 2016 Sparks hold the second-longest streak, starting the season 11-0, led by Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker. They finally lost in a close battle to the Lynx, 72-69.

If the Lynx secure one more win, they’ll tie for fourth all-time in best starts to a WNBA season (9-0). Meanwhile, the Liberty are right behind and showing no signs of slowing down.

Minnesota’s next game: vs. Dallas Wings

New York’s next game: vs. Washington Mystics

The two juggernauts won’t face each other until July 30, giving both teams a real shot at breaking the all-time record before their showdown.

If both the Liberty and Lynx continue at this pace, they won’t just be favorites to meet again in the 2025 WNBA Finals — they might be rewriting the record books on their way there.