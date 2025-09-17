WNBA Reddit is already building an Indiana Fever playoff conspiracy theory

We’re not always one for conspiracy theories — but sometimes, they’re worth thinking about. This one involves the Indiana Fever, who have already faced a handful of conspiracy theory allegations throughout their season.

Sportscaster Skip Bayless said in August that the WNBA and the Fever were hiding the true extent of Caitlin Clark's injury. The star dealt with numerous injuries throughout her sophomore season with the Fever, including a groin injury that set back her return from a leg injury around the All-Star Break. Despite missing numerous games, the Fever kept saying there was no timetable for her return, despite making progress.

She was finally ruled out for the remainder of the season in September. According to Bayless, this delay in ruling her out was to keep fans hooked.

“Is it possible that this time, she tore her groin so badly that she’s already been privately ruled out for the rest of the season, yet the league wants to keep the media and the fans in the dark about this so that people keep tuning in, figuring, ‘Oh, she'll be back soon,’” Bayless said. “Is that what’s going on? Maybe.”

Now this is just one recent example of a conspiracy theory involving the Fever. Searching the Internet yields many more.

And one of those involves the Fever’s postseason.

WNBA conspiracy theorists think the fix is in

Without Clark, the Fever were able to earn a playoff spot. The No. 6 seed meant a collision course with the Atlanta Dream, who easily won Game 1 on Sept. 14. Game 2 was in Indiana on Sept. 16, followed by a winner-take-all Game 3 if necessary, which would be on Sept. 18.

One user on Reddit got their thinking cap on when they noticed that Game 3 already appeared on the schedule.

Reddit

And sure, you have to put “if necessary” and “TBD” on the schedule for scheduling purposes. But what if the fix is in and the WNBA is going to rig it so there is a Game 3 and thus more eyes on the playoffs with people hoping Clark returns?

The theorists can take solace in the fact that the Fever did in fact win Game 2, 77-60 setting up the preordained Game 3.