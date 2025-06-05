WNBA Rookie of the Year list: Every winner in league history

We are still early in the 2025 WNBA season, but it's never too early to talk end-of-season awards and how players are shaping up in the discussions. We have seen several rookies battling for the title of Rookie of the Year, including preseason frontrunner Paige Bueckers. But, Washington rookies, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen sure are making a name for themselves. Along with a couple of sleeper picks in Monique Akoa Makani and Janelle Salaün.
What is the WNBA Rookie of the Year award?
Rookie of the Year is an award that has been around since the 1998 WNBA season. At the end of every regular season, a sportswriters' panel votes on a plethora of awards. Some of these awards include Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.
The panel places their top three rookies in first, second, and third place — with a dedicated number of points for each placement — the player with the most points after the vote is awarded recognition as that year's rookie of the year.
The history behind Rookie of the Year
The award began in the WNBA's second season. Since then, 27 rookies have been awarded this honor. Of the 27, 15 of them were the No. 1 overall draft pick. No. 16 overall, Crystal Dangerfield won the award in 2020, making her the lowest draft pick to ever win.
Only two Rookie of the Year winners have helped lead their teams to winning the WNBA Championship in their debut season. Those players were Cheryl Ford in 2003 and Maya Moore in 2011. Candace Parker is the only player who has ever won MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season, in 2008.
This award allows young players to be recognized for their achievements as newcomers in a sometimes intimidating league. It can also empower them and give them the confidence they need heading into their long professional careers.
Every WNBA Rookie of the Year award winner:
Year
Player
WNBA Team
1998
Tracy Reid
Charlotte Sting
1999
Chamique Holdsclaw
Washington Mystics
2000
Betty Lennox
Minnesota Lynx
2001
Jackie Stiles
Portland Fire
2002
Tamika Catchings
Indiana Fever
2003
Cheryl Ford
Detroit Shock
2004
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
2005
Temeka Johnson
Washington Mystics
2006
Seimone Augustus
Minnesota Lynx
2007
Armintie Prince
Chicago Sky
2008
Candace Parker
Los Angeles Sparks
2009
Angel McCoughtry
Atlanta Dream
2010
Tina Charles
Connecticut Sun
2011
Maya Moore
Minnesota Lynx
2012
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
2013
Elena Delle Donne
Chicago Sky
2014
Chiney Ogwumike
Connecticut Sun
2015
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
2016
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
2017
Allisha Gray
Dallas Wings
2018
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
2019
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
2020
Crystal Dangerfield
Minnesota Lynx
2021
Michaela Onyenwere
New York Liberty
2022
Rhyne Howard
Atlanta Dream
2023
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
2024
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever
This exclusive group of players has just about everything — from WNBA legends like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Tamika Catchings, to some current players that we all expect to be dominating the league for years to come, like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark. As for who wins the 2025 honors, the trophy is still completely up for grabs. Maybe we will see some more history made.