WNBA Rookie of the Year list: Every winner in league history

The 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year race is getting closer and closer with each game. Let's take a look at every player who has ever won.
Atlanta Dream v Washington Mystics
Atlanta Dream v Washington Mystics | Hannah Foslien/GettyImages

We are still early in the 2025 WNBA season, but it's never too early to talk end-of-season awards and how players are shaping up in the discussions. We have seen several rookies battling for the title of Rookie of the Year, including preseason frontrunner Paige Bueckers. But, Washington rookies, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen sure are making a name for themselves. Along with a couple of sleeper picks in Monique Akoa Makani and Janelle Salaün.

What is the WNBA Rookie of the Year award?

Rookie of the Year is an award that has been around since the 1998 WNBA season. At the end of every regular season, a sportswriters' panel votes on a plethora of awards. Some of these awards include Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

The panel places their top three rookies in first, second, and third place — with a dedicated number of points for each placement — the player with the most points after the vote is awarded recognition as that year's rookie of the year.

The history behind Rookie of the Year

The award began in the WNBA's second season. Since then, 27 rookies have been awarded this honor. Of the 27, 15 of them were the No. 1 overall draft pick. No. 16 overall, Crystal Dangerfield won the award in 2020, making her the lowest draft pick to ever win.

Only two Rookie of the Year winners have helped lead their teams to winning the WNBA Championship in their debut season. Those players were Cheryl Ford in 2003 and Maya Moore in 2011. Candace Parker is the only player who has ever won MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season, in 2008.

This award allows young players to be recognized for their achievements as newcomers in a sometimes intimidating league. It can also empower them and give them the confidence they need heading into their long professional careers.

Every WNBA Rookie of the Year award winner:

Year

Player

WNBA Team

1998

Tracy Reid

Charlotte Sting

1999

Chamique Holdsclaw

Washington Mystics

2000

Betty Lennox

Minnesota Lynx

2001

Jackie Stiles

Portland Fire

2002

Tamika Catchings

Indiana Fever

2003

Cheryl Ford

Detroit Shock

2004

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

2005

Temeka Johnson

Washington Mystics

2006

Seimone Augustus

Minnesota Lynx

2007

Armintie Prince

Chicago Sky

2008

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

2009

Angel McCoughtry

Atlanta Dream

2010

Tina Charles

Connecticut Sun

2011

Maya Moore

Minnesota Lynx

2012

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

2013

Elena Delle Donne

Chicago Sky

2014

Chiney Ogwumike

Connecticut Sun

2015

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

2016

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

2017

Allisha Gray

Dallas Wings

2018

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

2019

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

2020

Crystal Dangerfield

Minnesota Lynx

2021

Michaela Onyenwere

New York Liberty

2022

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta Dream

2023

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

2024

Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever

This exclusive group of players has just about everything — from WNBA legends like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Tamika Catchings, to some current players that we all expect to be dominating the league for years to come, like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark. As for who wins the 2025 honors, the trophy is still completely up for grabs. Maybe we will see some more history made.

