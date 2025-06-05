WNBA Rookie of the Year list: Every winner in league history

We are still early in the 2025 WNBA season, but it's never too early to talk end-of-season awards and how players are shaping up in the discussions. We have seen several rookies battling for the title of Rookie of the Year, including preseason frontrunner Paige Bueckers. But, Washington rookies, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen sure are making a name for themselves. Along with a couple of sleeper picks in Monique Akoa Makani and Janelle Salaün.

What is the WNBA Rookie of the Year award?

Rookie of the Year is an award that has been around since the 1998 WNBA season. At the end of every regular season, a sportswriters' panel votes on a plethora of awards. Some of these awards include Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

The panel places their top three rookies in first, second, and third place — with a dedicated number of points for each placement — the player with the most points after the vote is awarded recognition as that year's rookie of the year.

The history behind Rookie of the Year

The award began in the WNBA's second season. Since then, 27 rookies have been awarded this honor. Of the 27, 15 of them were the No. 1 overall draft pick. No. 16 overall, Crystal Dangerfield won the award in 2020, making her the lowest draft pick to ever win.

Only two Rookie of the Year winners have helped lead their teams to winning the WNBA Championship in their debut season. Those players were Cheryl Ford in 2003 and Maya Moore in 2011. Candace Parker is the only player who has ever won MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season, in 2008.

This award allows young players to be recognized for their achievements as newcomers in a sometimes intimidating league. It can also empower them and give them the confidence they need heading into their long professional careers.

Every WNBA Rookie of the Year award winner:

Year Player WNBA Team 1998 Tracy Reid Charlotte Sting 1999 Chamique Holdsclaw Washington Mystics 2000 Betty Lennox Minnesota Lynx 2001 Jackie Stiles Portland Fire 2002 Tamika Catchings Indiana Fever 2003 Cheryl Ford Detroit Shock 2004 Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury 2005 Temeka Johnson Washington Mystics 2006 Seimone Augustus Minnesota Lynx 2007 Armintie Prince Chicago Sky 2008 Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks 2009 Angel McCoughtry Atlanta Dream 2010 Tina Charles Connecticut Sun 2011 Maya Moore Minnesota Lynx 2012 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks 2013 Elena Delle Donne Chicago Sky 2014 Chiney Ogwumike Connecticut Sun 2015 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm 2016 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm 2017 Allisha Gray Dallas Wings 2018 A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2019 Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx 2020 Crystal Dangerfield Minnesota Lynx 2021 Michaela Onyenwere New York Liberty 2022 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream 2023 Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever 2024 Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever

This exclusive group of players has just about everything — from WNBA legends like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Tamika Catchings, to some current players that we all expect to be dominating the league for years to come, like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark. As for who wins the 2025 honors, the trophy is still completely up for grabs. Maybe we will see some more history made.