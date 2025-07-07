WNBA Schedule: 3 biggest games of the week

Though we are only halfway through the WNBA season and there is still much basketball to be played, every game matters.

With the All-Star Break nearly upon us, let’s take a look at the full WNBA schedule for the week of July 7-13, and then see what games are this week’s most important.

Full WNBA schedule for July 7-13

Date and Time WNBA Matchup Monday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. ET Valkyries vs. Dream Monday, July 7, 10 p.m. ET Wings vs. Mercury Tuesday, July 8, 11:30 a.m. ET Sky vs. Mystics Tuesday, July 8, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) Aces vs. Liberty Wednesday, July 9, 11 a.m. ET Storm vs. Sun Wednesday, July 9, 12 p.m. ET (NBA TV) Valkyries vs. Fever Wednesday, July 9, 3:30 p.m. ET Lynx vs. Mercury Wednesday, July 9, 8 p.m. ET Wings vs. Sky Thursday, July 10, 3 p.m. ET Lynx vs. Sparks Thursday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. ET (Prime Video) Aces vs. Mystics Friday, July 11, 7:30 p.m. ET (ION) Dream vs. Fever Friday, July 11, 10 p.m. ET (ION) Sun vs. Storm Saturday, July 12, 1 p.m. ET (ABC) Lynx vs. Sky Saturday, July 12, 4 p.m. ET (CBS) Valkyries vs. Aces Sunday, July 13, 1 p.m. ET (ABC) Wings vs. Fever Sunday, July 13, 3 p.m. ET Dream vs. Liberty Sunday, July 13, 6 p.m. ET Sun vs. Sparks Sunday, July 13, 6 p.m. ET Mystics vs. Storm

Aces vs. Liberty (Tuesday, July 8)

Of course, I have this game circled. The Liberty are the best offense in the league this season, scoring 86.7 PPG. They are at the top in the league in just about every stat possible, from assists to steals per game. But, they are on a one-game losing streak (not a big deal) and are 4-6 in their last 10 (also not the biggest deal). They are not in panic mode per se, but maybe need a big win to feel like their title defense is going well.

The Aces are having an uncharacteristically average season. They are 5-5 in their last 10 and are just holding on to the eighth-best record in the league. They haven’t beaten the Liberty yet this season, so this win would be a good way to build momentum heading into the break.

Valkyries vs. Fever (Wednesday, July 9)

Remember, the top eight teams make the playoffs. And yes, anything can happen week after week. But I’m right now focused on this game because as of Monday, the Valkyries are the No. 6 team and the Fever are the No. 7 team. Both teams are also on a one-game losing streak, and the Fever are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Both teams have the potential to be threats in the postseason, but I want to see how they do head-to-head. (FYI, the Valkyries play Monday night, so they may be on a two-game losing streak heading into Indianapolis later this week.)

Storm vs. Sun / Sun vs. Storm (Wednesday, July 9 / Friday, July 11)

This schedule overall intrigues me. Because the Sun host the Storm on Wednesday and then fly out to Seattle to play them again on Friday.

But beyond the scheduling, it’s the fact that the poor Sun need a win. They haven’t won since June 7. I’m not sure the Storm – the fourth-best best team in the league right now – are going to be the ones to give the Sun a win, but anything is possible with that fascinating travel schedule.