WNBA schedule accidentally ruins a potentially historic Liberty-Lynx matchup

2025 marks just the second time in WNBA history that two teams have started 9-0 or better in the same season. That prestige belongs to last year's Finals representatives, the defending champion New York Liberty and runner-up Minnesota Lynx. It feels as though these two are on a collision course for a title rematch, though fans reasonably can't wait until then to see these titans clash.

The problem is that the Lynx and Liberty aren't set to meet until July 30. Of course, it's hard to blame the W's schedule-makers; they couldn't have predicted that Minnesota and New York would be unstoppable forces. Nonetheless, it's unfortunate that we have to wait two-plus months after the year starts to see them face off.

WNBA unintentionally deprives fans of a battle of unbeatens between the Liberty and Lynx

It's unlikely, albeit not implausible, that both squads will be undefeated when the time comes. The looming and highly anticipated Liberty-Lynx showdown will be compelling regardless of their win-loss records. Alas, going toe-to-toe for perfection would've only added to the intrigue.

Only nine clubs have gone this deep into a season without dropping a game, with the Lynx and Liberty being two of them. Not only are they winning, but both franchises have been utterly dominating their opponents. Minnesota and New York each boast double-digit average point differentials (19.0 and 10.8, respectively).

There's no guarantee that the Lynx and Liberty will maintain such an elite level of play. Injuries happen, foes make adjustments and regression is natural. While they both have considerable margins for error, seeing them duke it out at the height of their powers is preferred.

Minnesota and New York dueling for the right to be the last unbeaten standing would undeniably garner a lot of hype and eyeballs. The league had an opportunity to continue gaining popularity by having a heavyweight matchup of this magnitude on the calendar. Again, hindsight is 20/20, though that doesn't change the reality of the situation.

If only matchups could be flexed like in the NFL. While we can't fault anyone for dragging the Lynx-Liberty contest later into the summer, being able to right that wrong should be an option. Be that as it may, there will still be plenty of reasons to tune into the upcoming Finals encore (and possible 2025 preview).

Lynx superstar/MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier and Jessica Shepard versus Liberty legend Breanna Stewart and five-time All-Star center Jonquel Jones in the frontcourt. Minnesota's guard tandem of Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams stacking up with New York's Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud. Talk about must-watch television!