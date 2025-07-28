WNBA Schedule: Lynx vs. Liberty and the biggest games of the week

This WNBA season has been full of surprises. A couple of teams seemingly found their footing early on, while others are still coming into their own, and some will be lucky to make the playoffs. The standings are looking closer than ever - especially spots four through ten. We are in for another week of slammed pack WNBA play, where some of those standings could switch up.

Let's take a look at the full WNBA schedule this week.

WNBA Schedule:

Matchup Date & Time How to Stream Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm Monday, July 28, 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN3 Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty Monday, July 28, 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces Tuesday, July 29, 10:00 p.m. ET NBA TV Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Wednesday, July 30, 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN3/Merc+ Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream Wednesday, July 30, 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN3 Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty Wednesday, July 30, 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries Thursday, July 31, 7:30 p.m. ET Prime Video Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries Friday, August 1, 7:30 p.m. ET ION Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury Friday, August 1, 7:30 p.m. ET ION Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Friday, August 1, 7:30 p.m. ET ION Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever Friday, August 1, 7:30 p.m. ET ION Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks Friday, August 1, 10:00 p.m. ET ION Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Saturday, August 2, 3:00 p.m. ET ABC/ESPN+

Lynx vs. Liberty (Wednesday, July 30)

Who doesn't love it when the top two teams in the league face off? Not only are they at the top of the standings, but this is also a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. The Minnesota Lynx currently lead the WNBA with their 22-5 record. The Liberty is right behind them at 17-7. Now, if you asked me two days ago who wins this matchup, I would have undoubtedly said the Lynx. But, yesterday, they dropped to the Atlanta Dream - ending their 14-game winning streak at home. That makes this Lynx-Liberty matchup at Target Center even more exciting. Both teams just lost close games over the weekend and will be eager to get back in the win column.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics (Thursday, July 1)

As I pointed out before, the WNBA standings are so tense right now. Spots 4-10 are all within just a few games of each other. This match-up on Thursday could very well put the Valkyries in the playoff picture, for now. The Washington Mystics are currently at No. 8 in the rankings with a 12-13 record, while the Valks are at No. 9 with an 11-13 record. It is important to remember that only the top 8 WNBA teams make the playoffs. The Valkyries will have a harder time staying in this conversation if they cannot find themselves winning without Kayla Thornton, who is out for the season with an injury. Although Washington has lost 3 of their last 4, this game will be a good indication of whether Golden State can still contend with these middle-of-the-pack teams.

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever (Friday, Aug. 1)

This game does not necessarily hold any significance in the standings, but it could still be highly entertaining. The first Paige Bueckers-Caitlin Clark match-up was exciting and drew a lot of eyes. Bueckers recorded 21 points, while Clark recorded 14 herself. Both players have sat out games recently for different reasons. Clark is battling another injury, and Bueckers sat out the last game to rest. It is unclear is Clark will be available, but if she is, this game will be a must-watch.

Honorable mention: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces (Tuesday, July 29)

This honorable mention made its way onto the list for one reason: Cameron Brink's long-awaited return to basketball. Brink has said she is cleared to play and is just focusing on getting up to speed with her teammates. She participated in shootaround before the Sparks took on the Liberty this weekend, but she sat out of the game. But, I believe we could see her this week - possibly during this game when the Sparks face the Aces. This is very exciting for all basketball fans as Brink was having a breakout rookie season before tearing her ACL.