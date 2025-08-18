WNBA standings by record against winning teams: Lynx dominate top competition

Just like that, the WNBA Playoffs are about a month away. With just about a quarter of the season remaining, we've seen a little separation between the top of the pack and the rest of the league; Minnesota is a tank, Atlanta is severely underrated and Las Vegas is still a contender despite a slow start.

But how does every team in the league stack up when facing stiff competition?

WNBA Standings ordered by record against winning teams

Team Overall record Record vs. winning teams Minnesota Lynx 28-5 15-3 Atlanta Dream 22-12 11-7 New York Liberty 21-13 12-9 Indiana Fever 19-16 9-6 Las Vegas Aces 21-14 11-10 Phoenix Mercury 20-13 11-11 Las Angeles Sparks 16-18 10-13 Seattle Storm 17-18 8-11 Washington Mystics 16-18 8-11 Golden State Valkyries 18-16 8-13 Dallas Wings 9-26 7-12 Connecticut Sky 6-27 3-17 Chicago Sky 8-25 1-19

Lynx destroy anyone in their path

It's a little bit frightening how good this Lynx team has been since Napheesa Collier went down with an ankle sprain. They haven't missed a beat and are still crushing any team that stands before them, leading to a league-best 15-3 record against winning teams. That isn't a slight on Collier, either, more a ringing endorsement of how good the rest of the roster is even when its superstar is absent.

There are other contenders in the WNBA, but if this team doesn't win a title this year, something went pretty wrong in the playoffs.

Fever are still a tough opponent without Caitlin Clark

Even with the Fever's superstar still nursing a groin injury that has kept her out more than a month, and Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald both suffering season-ending injuries, playing the Fever is far from a cakewalk.

Kelsey Mitchell is playing the best basketball of her life while the team waits for Clark's return, Aliyah Boston is a consistent threat in the paint and Natasha Howard can still turn back the clock on occasion. The hits keep on coming, but the Fever keep bouncing back up.

Aces have woken up and look like contenders again

We all knew it was coming, right? Just when it looked like the Aces were finally, truly dead, after a historic beatdown at the hands of the Lynx... they've rattled off seven straight wins, including four against teams over .500. A'ja Wilson is playing a level of basketball we've potentially never seen in the league, trade acquisition NaLyssa Smith has found success in her new home and Jewell Loyd, while still not the high-octane scorer the Aces potentially expected her to be, has settled in after a rocky start to her first season in Vegas.

Sometimes you have to lose by 53 points to get your mind right, I guess.

Valkyries struggle against top competition

The WNBA's newest team has a winning record with a month to go in the regular season. That's a massive win for the Valkyries, no matter who they've beaten to get there. They're the only team in the WNBA with a winning record overall but a losing record against teams over .500. But, again... it doesn't matter. This team was expected to be in the gutter of the WNBA for at least a few seasons and that hasn't been the case at all.