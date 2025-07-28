WNBA Standings: The Fever have a big reason not to rush Caitlin Clark back

The Indiana Fever are on a two-game winning streak, winning six of their last 10 games and sitting in sixth place in the standings.

The WNBA season is already more than halfway done – at 14-12, the Fever just have 18 games left.

Despite being Commissioner's Cup champions and having the reigning Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, they still have work to do if they want to make the postseason — the top eight teams in the standings qualify.

WNBA Standings as of July 28

TEAM RECORD GB 1. Minnesota Lynx 22-5 — 2. New York Liberty 17-7 3.5 3. Phoenix Mercury 16-9 5 4. Atlanta Dream 15-10 6 5. Seattle Storm 15-11 6.5 6. Indiana Fever 14-12 7.5 7. Las Vegas Aces 13-13 8.5 8. Washington Mystics 12-13 9 9. Golden State Valkyries 11-13 9.5 10. Los Angeles Sparks 11-14 10 11. Chicago Sky 7-18 14 12. Dallas Wings 7-19 14.5 13. Connecticut Sun 4-20 16.5

Speaking of Clark, fans are concerned about the superstar's status.

“Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered. Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for her return,” the Fever said last week.

On ESPN's injuries page, Aug. 12 is listed as a possible return date for Clark. August is such a pivotal stretch for teams looking to secure a playoff spot.

But, Fever fans have to realize that the last time she came back from her original quad injury, she re-aggravated it, and it became a pesky groin injury. Even though they are 6-7 without Clark, they are still holding their own, as mentioned before, with their good record in the past 10 games.

Further, Fever forward Kelsey Mitchell had a rare franchise feat in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Sky, which is sure to inspire the team.

Mitchell led the team in scoring with a season-high 35 points on 12-for-19 from the floor, 7-for-10 from three, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. She also had six assists, three steals, and two rebounds – joining Clark as only the second player in franchise history to score 35-plus points, while also recording more than five assists and more than five 3-pointers in a single game.

Clark is often the first player people think about when it comes to the Fever, but Mitchell is the third-best scorer in the WNBA right now, averaging 20.2 points per game. She’s made 62 three-pointers this season, just one behind league-leading Kelsey Plum.

Even without Clark, the Fever have the fourth-best offense in the league, averaging 84.4 PPG.

Other good news for the Fever comes in the form of their 2-1 record against the Las Vegas Aces, who are 7th in the league with a record of 13-13. They are just 1 game back from the Fever, but the Fever on the tiebreaker against them if one is needed for the playoffs.

The Fever are also two games up on the Golden State Valkyries, who at 11-13 are the No. 9 team and thus the first team out of the postseason. Winning just four of their last 10 games, things are about to get considerably tougher for them if they want to make the playoffs. In what has been a fantastic inaugural season in the league, the Valkyries last week lost forward Kayla Thornton with a season-ending knee injury in practice. The 32-year-old All-Star was leading the team in points (14.0), rebounds (7.0), and steals (1.3) per game.

The WNBA regular season ends on Sept. 11, with playoffs beginning on Sept. 14. A the No. 6 seed, the Fever would play the No. 3-seeded Phoenix Mercury if the playoffs started today.

Even with Clark sidelined, there is good news for the Fever and their postseason dreams – and then the star can come back in full health for a playoff push.