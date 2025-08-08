WNBA Standings update after Sparks officially climb back into playoff picture

Just five weeks remain in the 2025 WNBA regular season, which ends on September 11. Each team will end playing 44 games, the most ever in a season.

As the season starts to wind down, the fight for not just playoff seeding, but playoff spots will only intensify. There are 13 teams, and only the top eight make the postseason. The rest are already calculating their WNBA Draft lottery odds. Right now, teams three through eight are so close; only 4.5 games separate the No. 3 Atlanta Dream (19-11) from the No. 8 Golden State Valkyries (14-15).

WNBA standings as of today:

TEAM W-L WIN% GB 1. Lynx 25-5 0.833 _ 2. Liberty 19-10 0.655 5.5 3. Dream 19-11 0.633 6.0 4. Mercury 19-11 0.633 6.0 5. Fever 17-14 0.548 8.5 6. Storm 16-15 0.533 9.0 7. Aces 16-15 0.533 9.0 8. Valkyries 14-15 0.483 10.5 9. Sparks 14-15 0.483 10.5 10. Mystics 13-16 0.448 11.5 11. Sky 6-22 0.267 17.0 12. Wings 6-22 0.267 17.0 13. Sun 5-24 0.172 19.5

The top two teams have nothing to worry about.

The Minnesota Lynx are 25-5 and on a three-game winning streak. They have only lost twice in their last 10 games and have lost only one game at home.

The New York Liberty are right behind them — 5.5 games behind — with a 19-10 record as they look to defend their WNBA championship.

The Dream (19-11) are on the heels of the Liberty for the No. 2 seed, just .5 games. The Phoenix Mercury are right there too, with a 19-11 record. The Dream are on a four-game winning streak compared ot the Mercury who have won three in a row, but only five of their last 10.

The Indiana Fever are fifth despite a two-game losing streak, followed by the Seattle Storm at the sixth spot. The Storm are on a three-game losing streak.

Now, the seventh and eighth seeds are where things get interesting. Currently, the Las Vegas Aces (16-14) have won two in a row and seven of their last 10. (They can catch and pass the Storm (16-14), who have the same record.)

But the Storm and Aces have to worry about the Valkyries (14-15), who are just 1.5 games behind both of them, holding onto he final seed.

But Golden State is struggling, losing two straight and six of their last 10 without their All-Star Kayla Thornton, who went down in late July with a season-ending knee injury. They are barely above the No. 9 Los Angeles Sparks (14-15), who have won seven of their past eight games. Heck, the Washington Mystics (13-16) are knocking too – just one game behind the Valkyries and Sparks.

The Valkyries host the Sparks and Cameron Brink — who just came back from injury and put the league on notice immediately — on Saturday night, a game that could have massive implications for potential playoff tiebreakers.