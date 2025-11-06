Fansided

WNBA stars team up in fascinating ways as Unrivaled unveils second season rosters

We're used to seeing these stars on opposite sides of the ball, but Unrivaled is bringing them together.
ByEmmy Spersrud|
Dallas Wings v Los Angeles Sparks
Dallas Wings v Los Angeles Sparks | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

After such an entertaining and hair-raising WNBA season has come to a close, you might be looking for something to hold you over until next season — look no further than Unrivaled. After their incredibly successful inaugural season, players and fans are excited for the second season to kick off in January.

Last season had a thrilling one-on-one tournament, won by Napheesa Collier, and ended with Rose BC winning the inaugural Unrivaled League championship. But this season is already proving to bring its own compelling narratives. Not only are there new players participating like Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Plum, and Kelsey Mitchell, but one international W player's announcement came with its own drama. Seattle Storm rookie Dominique Malonga pulled out of her overseas contract and has now joined Unrivaled.

Over the last few weeks, the Unrivaled social accounts have been dropping the player pool for this season. On Wednesday, we finally learned which players were drafted to each of the 8 teams. Here's how the draft worked. Each of the 48 available players was placed into one of six pods based on position, and the four playoff teams from last season — the Rose, Lunar Owls, Vinyl, and Laces — could protect two players each. The Mist and Phantom were able to protect one player from last year. But by protecting players, the teams forfeited first-round picks for the players they protected.

The two expansion teams — the Breeze and Hive — got the first and second overall picks. Then, each team picked one player from each pod in a snake-style draft.

2026 Unrivaled Rosters

Breeze BC

Paige Bueckers

Rickea Jackson

Dominique Malonga

Aari McDonald

Kate Martin

Cameron Brink

Hive BC

Kelsey Mitchell

Sonia Citron

Ezi Magbegor

Natisha Hiedeman

Saniya Rivers

Monique Billings

Laces BC

Jackie Young (Protected)

Brittney Sykes

Alyssa Thomas (Protected)

Jordin Canada

Maddy Siegrist

Naz Hillmon

Lunar Owls BC

Skylar Diggins (Protected)

Marina Mabrey

Napheesa Collier (Protected)

Rachel Banham

Rebecca Allen

Aaliyah Edwards

Mist BC

Allisha Gray

Breanna Stewart (Protected)

Alanna Smith

Veronica Burton

Arike Ogunbowale

Li Yueru

Phantom BC

Kelsey Plum

Satou Sabally (Protected)

Aliyah Boston

Dana Evans

Natasha Cloud

Kiki Iriafen

Rose BC

Chelsea Gray (Protected)

Kahleah Copper (Protected)

Azurá Stevens

Sug Sutton

Lexie Hull

Shakira Austin

Vinyl BC

Courtney Williams

Rhyne Howard (Protected)

Dearica Hamby

Erica Wheeler

Rae Burrell

Brittney Griner

Now that the rosters have been solidified, fans are getting excited about some of their favorites teaming up. To me, Breeze BC particularly stands out. If you are a fan of women's college basketball, you definitely recognize a few of those names from recent years. During the 2023-24 NCAA season, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Kate Martin, and Paige Bueckers all played major roles in guiding their respective college teams through March Madness. Now, they will get the chance to see if combining their talents will result in a ring. Paige Bueckers expressed her excitement about her young, star-studded team on social media.

We will also get to see how some fan-favorite WNBA duos do when facing off against each other. The Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron will go head-to-head after their dynamic rookie seasons. Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers of the Connecticut Sun will also be on opposite sides of the ball, as will the Minnesota Lynx's StudBudz, Natisha Hiedeman, and Courtney Williams.

Home/WNBA