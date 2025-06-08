WNBA Team Rankings: Liberty, Lynx move the ball better than anyone

It's the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, and then everyone else in the WNBA. They've enjoyed historically dominant starts to the 2025 campaign and seem destined for a Finals rematch. Chief among the reasons for their tremendous success so far this season has been unselfishness, and the numbers bear that out.

If the Lynx and Liberty have taught us anything, it's that sharing is caring. Nothing moves faster than the basketball itself, and they've taken that mantra to heart, ranking first and second in assists per game, respectively. Uncoincidentally, Minnesota and New York sit atop the standings as the last two undefeated teams standing.

Minnesota and New York have shown a willingness to make the extra pass and sacrifice individual counting stats for the sake of the greater good. But which clubs come after them in the nightly dimes department, and has this formula translated to winning for the rest of the W?

WNBA Team Assist Rankings: Liberty and Lynx set the table like no other

Team Assists Per Game Win-Loss Record Minnesota Lynx 23.6 8-0 New York Liberty 23.1 8-0 Seattle Storm 21.5 4-4 Chicago Sky 20.5 2-4 Atlanta Dream 20.4 5-3 Dallas Wings 19.7 1-8 Los Angeles Sparks 19.6 3-6 Indiana Fever 19.1 3-4 Phoenix Mercury 19.1 6-3 Golden State Valkyries 17.5 3-5 Connecticut Sun 17.0 2-6 Washington Mystics 17.0 3-6 Las Vegas Aces 16.9 4-3

This year marks only the second time in league history that there have been two 8-0 squads, and it's easy to see why. Of course, the Lynx and Liberty are both led by arguably the game's two best forwards in MVP-favorite Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Nonetheless, Minnesota and New York have figured out how to play off of their franchise frontcourt pieces, and it's paid dividends.

The big-to-big interior passing of Minnesota has become a valuable part of their offense. Much of it stems from the defensive attention Collier demands. However, her connection with Jessica Shepard inside and the latter's processing speed has unlocked this element of the Lynx's scoring unit.

Moreover, Minnesota's starting guard duo of Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride has been generous when it comes to facilitating. They're both proven scorers, though each is pacing for career-best assist totals. We've seen them take a backseat as bucket-getters with a title in mind.

Meanwhile, New York has the Lynx beat in assists per contest, just like they did in the 2024 championship. Like Minnesota, the Liberty uses the respect Stewart and star center Jonquel Jones command down low to their advantage. But their backcourt tandem, Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud, has been the catalyst when it comes to playmaking.

New York sent two first-round picks to the Connecticut Sun to acquire Cloud this past offseason to operate as their floor general. Things have gone as planned thus far, considering she's currently fourth in the league in assists per game (6.6).