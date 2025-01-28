WNBA trade grades: Mercury acquire all-time great Alyssa Thomas from Connecticut Sun
According to sources from ESPN, the Phoenix Mercury are finalizing a deal with the Connecticut Sun to acquire five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas.
The New York Liberty originally drafted Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft but immediately traded her to the Sun. She has spent her entire career in Connecticut, leading the team to six consecutive semifinal appearances and two WNBA Finals berths.
Thomas has carried the franchise on her back for the last seven years (literally) and is arguably the best player in franchise history.
Connecticut cored AT during the offseason, which removed her from potential free-agency opportunities. Although the details of the trade have not been released, the Mercury will receive a franchise player in her prime.
Trade grades after Phoenix acquires Alyssa Thomas
Before being cored on Jan.17 by the Sun, AT spoke on the new phenomenon of the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league in early January. During the interview for Unrivaled, the Maryland product explained how she is focused on playing in the new three-on-three league.
In addition to speaking on the league, Thomas talked about the resources that Unrivaled is providing in comparison to the lack of resources Connecticut provides.
Thomas is in her prime and can help any team win. The Mercury, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Lynx, struggled with consistency regarding lineups.
The 10-year veteran will be able to stabilize the Phoenix rotation with her ability to play positions one through five. In 2024, she averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, not to mention she recorded five double-doubles in the 2024 postseason.
AT will be inserted into the starting lineup, which could feature Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner (pending), and Diana Taurasi (pending). Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren should be applauded for this trade because it sets the franchise up for the present and future.
Griner is testing the free agent market for the first time in her career and Taurasi could retire before the 2025 season. If both return to the team, they have a legitimate shot to compete for a title.
If both Griner and Taurasi turn the page to a new chapter, the Mercury will still have a competitive roster and core to compete for years to come. AT will help this team generate easy points, score more efficiently, and force defenses to commit.
Thomas will be able to help take the pressure off of Cloud to facilitate the ball. If the team or Griner decides to part ways, it will open up the floor for more perimeter shooting depending on who they play at the center position.
Phoenix Mercury trade grade: B+
Connecticut Sun trade grade: pending (future trade developments)
Trade details have not been provided regarding what the Connecticut Sun will be receiving in return. Deals won't become official until Feb. 1 if a sign-and-trade is required.