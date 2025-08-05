WNBA Trade Grades: Storm acquire serious scoring punch in Brittney Sykes

The Seattle Storm watched the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx add high-level talent in the past few weeks and decided to join in on the fun by acquiring Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics for Alysha Clark and a 2026 first-round pick, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

With just a few days before the WNBA trade deadline, the Storm take a big swing to compete now while the Mystics keep an eye on their (very bright) future.

Trade grades: Storm focus on the present, Mystics look toward the future

The motive for this deal is pretty clear from both sides. Seattle wants to compete now, and knows that another piece was necessary to keep pace with New York and Minnesota. Plus, the team was slated to have three first-rounders in 2026 and using all of them didn't make much sense. Whether Sykes is the player that really does put them in contention with the league's top teams remains to be seen, but she's averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game in 2025 and can create offense for herself when necessary. You can't have too many players like that.

Washington, meanwhile, has cooled off after a solid start. Now 13-15, with a playoff berth slipping away in 2025, the franchise has decided on a soft reset and to prepare for 2026.

With Sonia Citron looking like a home run pick and cornerstone piece of the franchise, there might not be much room for Sykes in the backcourt a few years from now especially when Georgia Amoore recovers from injury and takes the court.

The Mystics clear up the guard spot and will have a chance to add two more cornerstone pieces in the 2026 draft. The plan is clear; let the young players get their reps in right now then add even more young talent in the offseason. It's going as well as possible right now and it could all really come together for Washington at once if they crush the 2026 draft like they did this year's.

I love this deal for both sides. Everyone wins!

Seattle Storm trade grade: A-

Washington Mystics trade grade: A