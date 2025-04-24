WNBA Wraparound: These 3 surprises could make 2025 the wildest WNBA season yet

Every WNBA season seems to give us some new twists and turns, so we thought it would be fun to make some bold predictions heading into the 2025 season. With the league expanding and the season getting longer, there is more time for the chaos the WNBA is so good at producing.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the 2025 WNBA season:

A'ja Wilson wins back-to-back MVP awards

A'ja Wilson recorded the best personal WNBA season in league history in 2024. She averaged 26.9 points per game (league record), 11.9 rebounds (second in the league), 2.6 blocks (first) and 1.8 steals per game (fourth). She also scored 1,021 total points in the season, breaking the record for most points scored in a single season by a player. All of this resulted in a unanimous MVP award, Wilson's third time getting the honor and something that could have been predicted halfway through the season.

The wild thing is that Wilson did all of this while her Las Vegas Aces team was going through struggles, and she had to play an entire Olympic tournament in the middle of the season. Team USA won gold in Paris, Wilson won the tournament's MVP award, and she headed back to Vegas to finish her season. The Aces lost in the semi-final round of the WNBA playoffs.

If Wilson could perform that well with all of those exterior factors going on as well, who knows what she is capable of in 2025. She's had a full offseason, opting not to play any offseason basketball, and at just 28 years old, keeping unlocking new parts of her game. She could very easily go for a fourth MVP award this season.

The Minnesota Lynx win the Championship

It's definitely VERY early to be making championship predictions, but the Minnesota Lynx have a great shot at making it back to the WNBA Finals this season. They didn't have to make any big roster moves in the offseason with their entire core under contract, plus they added Karlie Samuelson.

In the offseason, several Lynx players headed to Miami to play in the Unrivaled league, including Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Natisha Hiedeman. Collier had an absolutely fantastic season, winning the league's MVP award, while she and Williams led the Lunar Owls to a nearly undefeated season. Hiedeman came into the league as a reserve player, ending up on most of the league's six teams by the end of the season. The chemistry those players built while in Miami will only help the strong chemistry the Lynx had last season.

Add this onto the fact that the WNBA Finals last season ended in officiating controversy, leading to the Liberty winning over the Lynx. Minnesota is headed into this season on a revenge path, playing with a chip on their shoulder.

The Golden State Valkyries make a splash

As the league's newest team and the first expansion team since 2008, there is a ton of excitement as the Golden State Valkyries prepare to play their first season. With the expansion draft, free agency and now the WNBA draft, the Valkyries roster is starting to take shape.

While preseason predictions will have them low on league wide rankings, it will be fun to see how the Valkyries play in their first season. There is no blueprint, and they will be figuring things out on the go. Yet with that lack of pressure to win right away may come some unexpected surprises. Players that surprise us, thrilling games, fun fan atmospheres. Plus, the team has really invested in the players, and that environment could end up indirectly making them play better.

It wouldn't be surprising if the team didn't end up dead last in the season standings, and maybe make a little playoff push as well.