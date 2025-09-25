WNBA Wraparound: Playoff takeaways, Game 3 x-factors and Goodbye Jonas Bros.

Both WNBA Semifinals series are tied 1-1 with a pair of dramatic Game 3s coming Friday night. This week in the WNBA Wraparound, we're looking at what we've learned so far, the variables that could shift things and another surprising indicator of just how far the WNBA has come.

3 keys from Games 1 and 2 in the WNBA semifinals

Playing a whole basketball game: Some of these playoff games, but especially this series between Phoenix and Minnesota, have had contrasting halves. One team dominates in the first half, and then the other team rallies during halftime, absolutely crushing them in the second half. It’s happened twice now, the victim switching each time. It feels like the team that wins this series is going to be the one that can string together a few cohesive basketball games first. Obviously, it is a long season, and fatigue is surely starting to play a part in these games, but everyone is experiencing that. It will be interesting to see if either team can rise above this pattern in game three.

Strong defense: Defense has been a huge factor in these second-round games. In game one between Indiana and Las Vegas, the Fever held four-time MVP A’ja Wilson to just 16 points, which is low for her. Their game plan was to make anyone else pop off, and while Jackie Young scored 19 points, it wasn’t enough. On the other end, it looked like the Aces players were gassed trying to defend Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 34 points in game one. In game two, the Aces flipped the switch, with Wilson scoring 25, and the pair of Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans coming off the bench with 10 points each. They held Kelsey Mitchell to just 13 points in game two, playing better defense on Indiana’s No. 1 option. The team who plays better defense going forward will have the upper hand.

Officiating: As always, officiating becomes a more significant factor in late playoff games. With so many games being decided by one possession, one call, or one moment, the idea that a call from the referees makes or breaks a team is more prevalent. Among both fans and teams. It’s interesting because referees can kind of control how lenient or strict they want to be on any given night, but the hope is that there is consistency in calls. For example, game one between Minnesota and Phoenix was played pretty freely — Phoenix only took four free throws all game and Minnesota took six. For game one between Las Vegas and Indiana, the Fever took 17 free throws in the game, the Aces took 12. It just depends on the game, the crew officiating, and how they decide to call the game. The hope is that your team does so well in every other facet of the game, that officiating doesn’t make or break your result.

2 players who need to step up in Game 3:

Natisha Hiedeman, Minnesota Lynx: As Minnesota’s sixth player, Hiedeman is the player who comes off the bench and is expected to hold down the fort. If one of the starters isn’t playing as well and Hiedeman is, she could very well end up getting those minutes over them. In game one vs Phoenix, Hiedeman scored 5 points, but didn’t score in game two. If the Lynx are going to overcome the Mercury, they need Hiedeman to come make an impact off the bench and bring the energy.

Natasha Howard, Indiana Fever: Going up against the Aces’ homecourt is a tough assignment. You have the Co-Defensive Player of the Year and MVP, A’ja Wilson to defend, and who is defending you. NaLyssa Smith has been a fantastic addition to the Aces roster as well, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus returning to the lineup has given the team an immense amount of depth. Not only does Howard need to help out Aliyah Boston defending the Fever’s rim, but her only scoring six points in game two wasn’t ideal for Indiana when you know what is happening on the other end.

1 big story: Goodnight and Goodbye Jonas Brothers

In years past, the WNBA has been kicked out of its home arenas — during playoff runs — for everything from concerts to Disney on Ice. Arenas would not hesitate to kick the WNBA teams out of their home arenas to accommodate these concerts and shows, and when home court advantage is something teams work so hard for in the regular season, these instances are demoralizing.

Well, the game is growing, that’s for sure. When the advancement of the Phoenix Mercury meant that a Phoenix game at home would overlap with a scheduled Jonas Brothers concert, it wasn’t the Mercury that kicked out of their arena. Instead, the arena made the Jonas Brothers change their plans. Luckily, the concert was rescheduled for the very next day, which hopefully means fans aren’t too inconvenienced by the ordeal.

It’s hard because it’s the network (aka ESPN) that ultimately has final say on these game dates and times. It’s hard to predict what will happen, who will end up being seeded where and which arena the games will be played in. These concerts are booked months in advance. Luckily, they were able to come up with a solution that wasn’t just kicking the Mercury out of their home arena, and it’s proof of how much the WNBA has grown.

