WNBA Wraparound: Trade Deadline Special

The WNBA Trade Deadline passed Thursday at 3 p.m. EST, and it ended up being pretty active for W standards. This WNBA Wraparound is all about the Trade Deadline.

3 of the most significant players traded

Brittney Sykes, Seattle Storm: Brittney Sykes was sent to the Seattle Storm from the Washington Mystics in a trade that sent players and picks back to the Mystics. It was somewhat expected, given that Sykes is an All-Star player on a team that may not make the playoffs, and Washington knew they could get a lot in return for her. Especially given that she will be a free agent once the season is done, and Washington is looking to gain assets as a rebuilding team. She has averaged 15.4 points this season, and will now head to a Storm team that is 6th in the WNBA standings at 16-14 from her previous team who sit in 10th place at 13-16 this season. Seattle will defintely immediately make use of Sykes as a scorer, defender, and playmaker.

Aaliyah Edwards, Connecticut Sun: Another Washington Mystics player, Aaliyah Edwards was a part of the last trade to happen before the deadline passed on Thursday. Though, there had been reports that the Mystics were thinking about trading her, so the news did not come as a huge shock. Edwards had fallen behind in the rotation behind Shakira Austin and the rookie Kiki Iriafen, but that's not to say she's a bust as a prospect. Edwards has so much ability as a front court scorer and her elite footwork and finishing makes her an asset. She was the one to get traded given her high price, age, and contract situation, given that Connecticut will get 2 seasons of her before she is a free agent.

DiJonai Carrington, Minnesota Lynx: DiJonai Carrington was traded from the Dallas Wings to the Minnesota Lynx, going from a team outside of the current playoff picture to the team on top of the standings. Carrington was probably the best available pickup for the Lynx, with her history as a WNBA All-Defence team member aligning perfectly with the way Minnesota plays tough defence. Cheryl Reeve is a coach that can get the best out of her players, and if Carrington's first game with the Lynx is any indication, she will fit in well.

Players making debuts with their new teams

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Friday August 8, 7:30 pm

Two teams with different rosters than they had one week ago play each other to kick off the weekend. The Mystics have fully aligned with the "youth movement," while Minnesota's trade deadline moves were all about winning now. While it's a little more likely Minnesota has this one, the Mystics have proved they should not be counted out. Yet, does that still ring true without Sykes? As for Minnesota, Carrington's first game was fantastic - she scored 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block - and it will be interesting to see if that continues.

Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks: Sunday August 10, 8:00pm

Seeing how Brittney Sykes integrates into the Seattle Storm will be one of the biggest stories of the WNBA this weekend. They have a bit of ground to make up as well, given that the Indiana Fever recently surpassed them in the WNBA standings. Before they play LA, they will play Las Vegas, and both games will be big chances for Sykes to integrate into the team. From LA, they are just on the cusp of contending for a playoff spot, and every game matters.

Aaliyah Edwards might end up being the most successful in her new home

Playing the long game here, Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun will have the most impact on the team going forward. It was a great move for them to get a player as talented as Edwards, who they now have under contract for the next two seasons. With every other team scrambling to figure out how to retain players in free agency, the Sun now have Aaliyah Edwards to protect.

She will only get better too, and brings a unique blend of experience and youth to the Sun. Shehas four years of college reps at UConn (making her an instant fan favorite), two trips to the Olympics with Team Canada, many other international competitions, and a memorable run in the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament last winter. Yet, not even two seasons into her career, she has so much room to grow. She will thrive with Tina Charles as a teammate, but also have a core of fellow rookies and players with few years experience to grow with. The Sun could be very good in just a few years' time.

It's also safe to pretty much guarantee that Edwards will be protected by the Sun in the expansion draft this winter, no matter how many players teams are able to protect. Last year it was six, but even with less, Edwards is a key asset for the Sun to retain. That means her home country Toronto Tempo will likely have to wait a few more seasons before trying to get Edwards to come home and play for them.