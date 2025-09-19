WNBA Wraparound: What the 2025 WNBA Playoffs have taught us so far

We are nearly through the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, so let’s recap what the postseason has brought us so far.

3 things the WNBA Playoffs have taught us:

Never Count out the Minnesota Lynx: While every other series in the WNBA playoffs' first round is going to a game-three decider, the Lynx have avoided that fate. It was looking a bit dicey for them in San Jose on Wednesday night, as the Golden State Valkyries hosted them in their temporary home. Down by double-digits in the third quarter, it looked like the Lynx would have the same fate as the other teams in the lead in their own game twos. Atlanta, Las Vegas and New York all dropped game two after winning Game 1, extending their series and diminishing their hope of resting up before round two. Yet, the Lynx were able to mount a huge comeback against Golden State in the third and fourth quarters, and won game two by one point. It was a team effort as well, with Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton, Kayla McBride, DiJonai Carrington and Courtney Williams all making big efforts. You can’t count out the No.1 seed.

There’s never much love when we go to OT: There has only been one game that has gone to overtime so far in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs: Game 1 between New York and Phoenix, in Phoenix. That game was proof that 1) teams want to avoid OT and 2) OT changes everything. Both were true for the Phoenix Mercury, who went ice-cold in the extra period and ended up losing game one on their home court. For the Liberty, they got the win, but at what cost? It was in the overtime period that Breanna Stewart sprained her MCL in her knee, putting the rest of her season and the team’s season into question. She still played Wednesday night in Brooklyn, but the Liberty got bulldozed off their own court. She will probably play in game three and beyond (if it happens), but there are still risks associated.

The WNBA is competitive no matter what match-up it is: This first round has been nothing but upsets, gritty games, and fun. Even as the Minnesota Lynx were the first team to win a series, Golden State didn’t make it easy as the No. 8 seed. New York vs Phoenix has been back and forth, both games being an upset to the home court. Indiana came back and beat Atlanta, despite Caitlin Clark being ruled out for the playoffs and the team dealing with multiple injured players. This is only the first round, too. The next round, which will likely start Sunday, will be even more competitive. Minnesota will play the winner of Phoenix vs New York, resulting in either a WNBA Finals rematch from last season OR a series between some of the toughest players in the WNBA. On the other side of the bracket, it’s going to be either Las Vegas against Indiana, and the storylines, regardless, are going to be incredible.

2 things to look for in the second round:

Role Players: Teams step it up in the playoffs, and it’s not shocking for a role player to rise above and take on a big moment. We saw it in the Minnesota/Golden State game, when players like Bridget Carleton and Dijonai Carrington stepped up to help the Lynx push past the Valkyries. Defenses are gonna be smothering players like A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Alyssa Thomas, and it will be their second, third or even fourth options that make all the difference in these win-or-go-home games.

Free Throws: Why does everyone suddenly forget how to shoot a free throw in the postseason? The New York Liberty, in particular, were struggling against Phoenix in Game 2, shooting 16-of-25 from the charity stripe. Sabrina Ionescu, whose career free throw percentage is above 90 percent, shot 2--of-6 from the free throw line in Game 2. When games are literally coming down to 1-2 points, and the difference between winning or losing is literally your season ending or not … You gotta make those free throws. That will be such an important factor in these games.

1 playoff Storyline to follow: Breanna Stewart’s knee and A’ja Wilson’s elbow

Two of the WNBA’s most important leaders suffered injuries this week. Breanna Stewart sprained her MCL in Game 1, in the opposite knee that suffered the bone bruise earlier this season. After receiving an MRI, the scans were shown to two different doctors in New York, who both cleared her to play. Apparently, there is some risk, but not enough for them to say she shouldn’t play in the playoffs. You’ll see her putting in extra effort to keep her knee warm during games, by using the stationary bike in the tunnel, keeping heat on her knee, using electrotherapy, and she is also sporting a new brace. She likely wouldn’t be playing if it were the regular season, but it’s the playoffs, so the circumstances are different.

A’ja Wilson seemed to suffer an elbow injury in Game 2 versus Seattle. The Storm came back in the fourth quarter to win the game, and Dominique Malonga’s defense on A’ja Wilson was superb. Yet, the 3x (maybe soon 4x?) MVP seemed to tweak her elbow in the process. She scored 38 in Game 3 to help close out the Storm so we can assume she's feeling all right now. But tweaking it again could be a huge problem.

These two are imperative to their team’s success, so ensuring they are in good health but also available to play is the top priority.