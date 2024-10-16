WNBA Wraparound: The WNBA Finals heats up as we head to Minnesota
3 highlights from the WNBA this week:
Stewie grabs 7 steals in one game: In Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, the Liberty were desperate to redeem themselves after their Game 1 loss. A big part of that was making sure to be stronger on the defensive end, and Breanna Stewart took the lead. As any good captain would, she knew it was her responsibility to lead by example. She managed to grab seven steals in a single game, helping to force Lynx star Napheesa Collier to seven turnovers in the game — rare for Collier. It was that defensive energy that bolstered the Liberty to a Game 2 win, bringing them back into this series.
The Lynx steal Game 1 on the road: Game 1 was a nail-biter no matter who you were cheering for. The Lynx found themselves behind by nearly 20 points, and had to come back from behind — and they did. This resulted in a close one-possession game down the stretch, and the Liberty could not seem to inch ahead. After Stewart missed a free throw in the final seconds, the Lynx forced overtime. New York then went on to go scoreless in the first half of overtime, allowing the Lynx to get ahead and steal the game from under New York. It was thrilling.
The Finals bring the heat: The end of Game 1 isn't where the excitement of this finals series starts and ends. It's been jaw-dropping, thrilling basketball. From close one-possession games, elite defense, ice-cold shots, and crowd interactions, this series is developing into an instant classic. The stars are coming out to games, players are interacting with them on the sidelines, and the crowds have been electric. The Liberty set an attendance record for game two, and Minnesota is sure to deliver the same energy. It's been incredible to watch.
2 games to Watch this week:
WNBA Finals, Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m. ET
We're back in Minnesota! After the Lynx stole Game 1 on the road in Brooklyn, it will be up to New York to do the same this week. With the series tied at one-game-a-piece, Game 3 will be crucial in determining who gets the upper hand for the rest of the series. New York was the best WNBA team on the road this season, with a record of 16-4, so they won't be too worried about having to perform in enemy territory. The Lynx on the other hand could use their home fans to help them get off to a better start in Game 3 than they did in Games 1 and 2.
WNBA Finals, Game 4: Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m. ET
Since each team won a game in New York, we are already guaranteed a Game 4 of this series! This will be an elimination game no matter the results of Game 3, but for who is undetermined. If New York wins Game 3, they may opt to try a little less hard in Game 4, to try and get the possibility of playing for the championship at home. Or, they could try to wrap it up as soon as possible and not take the chance. In that case, the Lynx will be playing for their lives. If the scenario is switched and Minnesota wins Game 3, they will be playing their hardest to close out and win a championship at home. Either way, it's going to be an exciting Friday night game!
1 storyline to monitor in the WNBA this week: A WNBA champion will be crowned
It all comes down to this, a WNBA champion will be crowned this week. After the Las Vegas Aces took home back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023, a new champion will reign this season. For New York, it would be the franchise's first-ever, and for Minnesota, it would be a record-breaking fifth franchise championship. Either way, the stakes are high.
Based on how this series has played out so far, it's going to be a fight until the end. It's honestly hard to make a prediction of who will win the championship, ahead of Game 3. One thing that feels pretty clear as of right now — who would win Finals MVP on each team. Both Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier have been stepping up big for their respective teams, and are positioning themselves for the award if their team wins.
While it's definitely sad to see another WNBA season coming to an end, it's also exciting to know another champion is about to win. Let's enjoy it while it lasts!