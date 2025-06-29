The two captains for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game have been revealed. For the second consecutive season – mind you, she’s only been in the league for two years – Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark will be an All-Star. And now she can add another accolade to her resume: team captain.

According to the Fever, Clark received the most votes across the WNBA, a total of 1,293,526, to earn her first captain nod alongside MVP candidate Napheesa Collier. The Minnesota Lynx star leads the league in scoring with 24.5 points per game, and she returned on Friday from a lower back injury with a bang, scoring 26 points, 6 assists and 7 rebounds in 40 minutes of play. Collier received 1,176,020 fan votes, ensuring what will be her fifth All-Star appearance.

Clark, last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, received the most votes for the 2024 All-Star game with 700,735.

At 13-2, the Lynx have the best record in the league. The Fever are 8-8.

How did WNBA All-Star Game voting work this season?

Fan voting for this year's All-Star Game began on June 11 and ended on June 28. Each ballot included four guards and six frontcourt players, with the top two overall vote-getters becoming the captains of their respective teams. From there, the rest of the starters will be determined by a combination of fan votes, player votes and media votes. After all votes are tallied, players are ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting group. Each player’s score is calculated by averaging the weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes.

After the rest of the starters are announced at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, June 30, head coaches will select the 12 reserves: three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players at either position, regardless of conference. The reserve announcement will take place on July 6, and Clark and Collier will subsequently draft their teams from the remaining 20 eligible players (eight starters plus 12 reserves) on July 8.

The Fever will host the WNBA All-Star game on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Who should Caitlin Clark take first in WNBA All-Star Game draft?

What better way for Clark to kick off her team than to draft teammate Aliyah Boston with her first pick? The two have developed sensational pick-and-roll chemistry, and Boston would get Clark's frontcourt off to a solid start.

Assuming that Collier takes three-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart with her first pick (the two former UConn stars founded the Unrivaled league together, after all), that leaves Clark with three-time WNBA MVP and six-time All-Star A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

(Wilson and Stewart both served as captains for the 2022 and 2023 NBA All-Star Games.)

Caitlin Clark continues to shatter records in the WNBA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nim5GLIhaz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 29, 2025

Wilson and Boston would give Clark one heck of a froncourt tandem to build around. Who will she pair herself with in the backcourt? Someone like Sabrina Ionescu or Allisha Gray would feel a little redundant, but what about Rhyne Howard or Skylar Diggins?

Will Caitlin Clark's injury affect the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

In her sophomore season, Clark has averaged 18.2 points per game, 8.9 assists per game and 5.0 rebounds per game, despite dealing with a nagging leg injury that has caused her to miss seven games. She did not play in the Fever’s most recent game on Thursday and is currently listed as "day-to-day" with a groin issue.

Despite the injury, Clark passed 250 rebounds in her career this season, becoming the fastest point guard in WNBA history to do so in just 44 games. She also became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 750+ points, 250+ rebounds and 250+ assists.

Ironically, the Lynx will host the Fever on Tuesday night in the Commissioner's Cup championship game.