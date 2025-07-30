Fever just got a big temptation to rush Caitlin Clark back from injury

The Indiana Fever have been dealing with a bit of turmoil this season, but still, they have fared quite well under first-year head coach Stephanie White. Whether it is injuries to their star guard Caitlin Clark, or an ongoing saga with veteran DeWanna Bonner, every day has been something new.

Fortunately, the team has been hitting its stride lately, as they are winners of five of their last seven games. All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have been leading the charge in Clark's absence, so there is no real reason to rush Clark back until she is fully healthy.

Earlier this week, however, the Los Angeles Sparks have made it clear that second-year forward Cameron Brink will be returning to the lineup on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces. Indiana cannot let this influence how they approach Clark's recovery.

Indiana Fever cannot rush Caitlin Clark back after Cameron Brink newes

Indiana currently has a 14-12 record during the 2025 WNBA season, and they are clinging to sixth place in the league standings. While it seems like they are solidly in the playoffs, just 2.5 games separate them and the 10th team in the standings.

That team is, you guessed it, the Sparks. The same Sparks team that is the hottest in the league right now, as they are winners of five straight games, and will return their second-year stud on Tuesday. This could help them push toward a playoff spot even more.

If the Fever start feeling the pressure of the Sparks being hot on their tail for a playoff spot, then it could urge them to return Clark from injury sooner than she is ready for. Clark has already suffered three different injuries this season, so an early return is not worth the risk.

But, professional teams make decisions all the time that are not in the best interests of their players. While the team has done just fine without her, the Fever are still a much better team when Clark is on the floor.

Indiana still has 18 games on their schedule, so there is time for Clark to return at her own pace. However, 18 games is also plenty of time for the Sparks to make up ground on the Fever, especially considering the two franchises play each other twice more this season, both on the road.

Clark's health will always supersede anything else, but the competitor in her and the urgency that the team may be feeling could cause them to do something brash. For Fever fans and WNBA fans at large, let's hope that is not the case.

