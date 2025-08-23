How many WNBA championships has each team won?

The WNBA launched in 1997 and has changed its playoff format many times. For example, the league's first title was decided by a single game.

When the playoffs begin on Sept. 13, the New York Liberty will look to defend their title from last season – which was their first in franchise history. The Liberty are 21-13 and would be the No. 3 seed if the season ended today.

A reminder that all teams now play 44 games as opposed to the 40 they played last season, which means seeding can and probably will change up until the final day of the regular season.

As the hunt for the 2025 WNBA Championship Trophy nears, here’s a look at what franchisees have already claimed one – or more.

WNBA championships by team

Minnesota Lynx: 4 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017)

Seattle Storm: 4 (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020)

Los Angeles Sparks: 3 (2001, 2002, 2016)

Phoenix Mercury: 3 (2007, 2009, 2014)

Las Vegas Aces: 2 (2022, 2023)

New York Liberty: 1 (2024)

Chicago Sky: 1 (2021)

Indiana Fever: 1 (2012)

Washington Mystics: 1 (2019)

Two now-defunct franchises are on this list, too. The Houston Comets have won four titles (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), the Detroit Shock have won three (2003, 2006, 2008), and the Sacramento Monarchs have won one (2005).

The Dream have made three WNBA Finals appearances (2010, 2011, 2013) and have yet to win a Finals game.

The Sun also have had trouble in the Finals, reaching them four times (2004, 2005, 2019, 2022) but have yet to win a title.

The Dallas Wings franchise has not yet reached the WNBA Finals and made the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, was eliminated in the first round.

The Golden State Valkyries began their first season of play this year in 2025, so by default, they have never won a title.

Before their 2024 title, the Liberty had the most Finals appearances of any team without a championship, reaching the finals five times (1997, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2023).