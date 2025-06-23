The average temperature in Phoenix during the summer months is 104 degrees. That might explain why the Phoenix Mercury is the hottest team in the WNBA right now: After winning five games straight, the Mercury currently hold the league's longest winning streak, and they show no signs of slowing down any time soon.

This past offseason, the Mercury roster underwent a complete overhaul. Diana Taurasi wrapped up arguably the most impressive career in WNBA history, while four members of the starting lineup, including six-time WNBA All-Star Britney Griner, would be lost in free agency. That would leave Nate Tibbits entering his second season as the head coach, hoping to improve on winning just 19 games during his inaugural year in the Grand Canyon State.

And yet, despite all that upheaval, the Mercury are streaking, sitting second in the Western Conference at 11-4. How have they done it? Internal growth paired with some shrewd offseason moves.

New-look Phoenix Mercury look like one of WNBA's elite

Replacing the best player the WNBA has ever seen is not a challenge any general manager would want to take on. Even in her 20th season, Taurasi averaged 14.9 points a game on a talented roster. Finding efficient offense was a priority this offseason, and the Mercury found it by signing Satou Sabally. After spending the previous five seasons in Dallas, Sabally has been the catalyst for this Phoenix team averaging 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Sabally was joined in Phoenix by one of the league's most gifted veterans in Alyssa Thomas. Thomas came over from the Connecticut Sun, with whom she spent the last 11 seasons. The pairing of Sabally and Thomas has provided the Mercury with one of the best one-two punches in the league this season. Averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest, Thomas provides intensity on both sides of the basketball for the Mercury.

The only returning starter from last year’s Mercury team is four-time All-Star Kahleah Copper. Starting the season sidelined from arthroscopic knee surgery, Copper is slowly working her way back into the rotation. Coming off of last season’s highest career scoring average (21.1 points per game) Copper has provided an extra scoring threat, making this Mercury team more dangerous than it was already.

After beating the top-seeded New York Liberty in New York, the Mercury have proven deserving of being mentioned with the league’s best. Sabally is having a season worthy of MVP candidacy, and Tibbits is one of the early favorites for Coach of the Year honors. As the temperature rises in Arizona, expect to see the number in the win column to as well for the Phoenix Mercury.