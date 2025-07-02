The WNBA is on a mini-break for a few days, making space for the Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday between Minnesota and Indiana. That game does not count toward the WNBA's regular-season tally, and so it won't count towards our rankings and analysis. With that disclaimer out of the way, let's get into it.

1. Minnesota Lynx (14-2)

Minnesota started the week with their second loss of the season, falling against Washington while Napheesa Collier was out. Yet, they were able to recover with two consecutive wins later in the week. They continue to have the best record in the WNBA and are separating themselves from the rest of the pack here as championship favorites. Losses will happen, but prolonged funks seem rare for this well-oiled team.

2. Phoenix Mercury (12-5)

The Mercury built a strong roster of experienced players by going international, landing several valuable contributors on inexpensive rookie deals. It was brilliant, and the perfect ensemble to support Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper. While they (just barely) lost their last game against Vegas, they beat New York before that, an immediate booster in these standings.

3. Atlanta Dream (11-6)

In the battle between No. 3 and No. 4 in our rankings, Atlanta gets the nod because they beat New York on Sunday. Both the Liberty and Dream have had a weird week, but Atlanta had an extremely low scoring effort in their game against Dallas, and then lost Rhyne Howard to an injury later in the week. Howard is day-to-day, thankfully, so they should be okay.

4. New York Liberty (11-5)

The Liberty have been feeling the effects of missing two of their starters. Jonquel Jones is out with an ankle injury for a few more weeks, while Leonie Fiebich has been away playing in EuroBasket. They will be thrilled to see Fiebich return this week, having missed her size, defensive energy and scoring ability. Losses to Atlanta and Phoenix have seen them slip a bit, but on paper (and when healthy) they can regain their place on the top of the standings.

5. Seattle Storm (10-7)

The Storm were victims of Ballhalla this weekend, losing against the Golden State Valkyries as the league's newest team continues to flaunt their home-court advantage. I'd still consider the Storm in the top tier of the league, with a drop after the top five, but of course Seattle wants to finish even higher and get their own home-court advantage in the playoffs.

6. Golden State Valkyries (9-7)

Talk about exceeding expectations. The Valkyries have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch all season, especially when they are at home in Ballhalla. They have the highest average attendance in the WNBA this season, and their internationally focused roster is giving teams a run for their money every night. This past week, they beat the Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky, holding onto an unlikely playoff spot for now.

7. Las Vegas Aces (8-8)

The Aces have continued to have a rocky season, and they have a hill to climb now if they are going to make a run for home-court advantage in the WNBA playoffs. (That is, if they make the playoffs at all.) After making a trade to bring NaLyssa Smith to Vegas, the Aces are now without a first-round draft pick for 2026 and 2027 — making that playoff spot even more necessary.

8. Indiana Fever (8-8)

Caitlin Clark has officially missed more of the Fever's games than she has played this season, contributing to their 8-8 record and No. 8 place spot in the WNBA standings. It's hard for this team to be as dominant as they're are built to be without their star; while they won against the Dallas Wings on Friday without Clark, they also lost against the L.A. Sparks earlier in the week. Clark is missing the Commissioner's Cup game on Tuesday, and there has not been any indication from the team as to when she could be back.

9. Washington Mystics (8-9)

The last team in this current tier of playoff contenders, the Mystics had a huge win to start last week against the Lynx. They went on to win a game against the Aces, and while they ended their week with a loss to Dallas, it's still been a great week for Washington. They have a chance to stay in this playoff race as their young stars in Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, along with team leader Brittany Sykes, continue to thrive.

10. Dallas Wings (5-13)

It's Paige Bueckers' world and we are simply living in it. She was the only rookie named to the All-Star Game as a starter this week, and Dallas' success had flowed through her so far this season. They may have lost after fighting to come back against Indiana on Friday, but were able to win their game against Washington on Saturday even without Bueckers. They then made a trade on Monday to send NaLyssa Smith to Vegas, and GM Curt Miller says they will fill that empty roster spot before their next game.

11. Chicago Sky (5-11)

After a rough start to their season, things are improving in Chicago. Angel Reese in particular turned it on, earning her an Eastern Player of the Week award. Chicago beat the Sparks on Sunday and last Tuesday as well, getting to five wins this season. They are currently missing Kamilla Cardoso as she plays for Brazil in the AmeriCup, but Reese seems to be holding things down for now on her own.

12. Los Angeles Sparks (5-12)

The Sparks celebrated the jersey retirement of Candace Parker this weekend, but that, along with their sole win against the Fever, may be the only highlights of the week. Other than that, they lost twice to the Sky and are currently mired in a lottery spot in the standings at the moment.

13. Connecticut Sun (2-15)

More of the same in Connecticut as the team tries to get by without Marina Mabrey, who is injured. They lost games against Minnesota, Las Vegas and Seattle this week, and have now lost nine games in a row.