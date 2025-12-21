WNBPA sends a serious message with strike authorization

As of Thursday, the Women's National Basketball Players' Association announced that they would strike “when necessary”, signaling dissatisfaction with the current state of CBA negotiations. According to the WNBPA, 93 percent of eligible players participated, and 98 percent voted in favor of authorizing the strike. Noting “historic participation” and sweeping consensus, the WNBPA statement called out the WNBA for its failure to meet players’ demands:

"Time and again, the players' thoughtful and reasonable approach has been met by the WNBA and its teams with a resistance to change and a recommitment to the draconian provisions that have unfairly restricted players for nearly three decades. The players' vote is neither a call for an immediate strike nor an intention to pursue one. Rather, it is an emphatic affirmation of the players' confidence in their leadership and their unwavering solidarity against ongoing efforts to divide, conquer, and undervalue them.”

WNBPA statement makes it clear that players won't back down

Player participation — which was reportedly at 93% participation with 98% of voters voting yes for strike authorization — speaks for itself and sends a clear message: We are invested, united, and not backing down. In a counter-statement, the WNBA refuted the player’s negative categorization of the negotiations:

“We strongly disagree with the WNBPA’s characterization of the current state of negotiations, which fundamentally misrepresents the ongoing discussions taking place at the bargaining table. It is difficult to understand claims that the league is resistant to change, particularly given that we are proposing numerous CBA modifications, including significant immediate salary increases and a new uncapped revenue-sharing model that would ensure continued salary growth tied to revenue growth.”

Most recently, the league proposed to raise salaries of the highest players to at least $1 million and increase minimum pay to $220,000. Though this is a significant jump from the current maximum salary of just below $250,000 and minimum of just over $66,000, the league paired the salary increases with the elimination of league-funded housing, an earlier season start date, and a draft combine for league rookies.

Negotiations over revenue sharing appear to be at a standstill, with the league offering 15 percent in response to the players’ bid for 30 percent.

After two deadline extensions, the league and the WNBPA have until January 9, 2026, to come to a decision. If either side opts-out of the current agreement — something the WNBPA would have to do before going on strike — they must give 48 hours' advance notice. Though both the WNBA and WNBPA are veterans of prolonged labor negotiations, this would mark the first strike in the league’s 29 years of existence.

What WNBPA's strike authorization means in negotiations

Put simply, the fact that the union has voted for the power to authorize a strike if necessary doesn't mean anything for now. In fact, reporting around the situation indicates that this move is more precautionary or proactive than it is about trying to strong-arm the league.

At the same time, the WNBPA executive committee, which consists of seven players, now has the power to strike given to them by members of the union via this vote. With the looming deadline, that could become quite important.

This is the latest step in the contentious negotiations, though, and does clearly indicate that the players have no intentions of backing down at this point as they continue to fight for more equitable pay and, in the details of this instance, revenue sharing.